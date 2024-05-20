Wuthering Waves version 1.0 update: Release date, banners, events, & more

Kuro Games hosted their official Wuthering Waves livestream on May 20, 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about the first major patch update.

Wuthering Waves is a brand new gacha sensation set to release in May 2024. Fans and enthusiasts have been waiting for this brand-new Kuro Games title for a long time. Based on what the developers have shown, Wuthering Waves features amazing animations, brilliant character design, challenging combat, and an engrossing story.

Fans will have a lot of content to go through once the game becomes available. As it happens, Kuro Games has provided a lot of information on what to expect during their first major livestream.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Wuthering Waves will be released worldwide on May 22, 2024, at 7:00 PM PT. Here is the Wuthering Waves release date across every major timezone:

Time Zone Release Date and Time PT (Pacific Time) May 23, 2024, at 4:00 AM GMT (Greenwich Meridian Time) May 23, 2024, at 2:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Mat 23, 2024, at 7 AM ET (Eastern Time) May 23, 2024, at 10:00 PM CET (Central European Time) May 23, 2024, at 11:00 AM JST (Japanese Standard Time) May 23, 2024 at 11:00 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) May 23, 2024, at 12:00 PM

Kuro Games has announced that players will be able to pre-load the game ahead of release. The pre-load times have been listed below:

Article continues after ad

Time Zone Release Date and Time PT (Pacific Time) May 21, 2024, at 3:00 AM GMT (Greenwich Meridian Time) May 21, 2024, at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) May 21, 2024, at 3:30 PM ET (Eastern Time) May 21, 2024, at 6:00 AM CET (Central European Time) May 21, 2024, at 12:00 PM JST (Japanese Standard Time) May 21, 2024, at 7:00 PM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) May 21, 2024, at 8:00 PM

Wuthering Waves version 1.0 banners

Wuthering Waves version 1.0 will feature two major banners. Each banner will be three weeks long and the patch will run for six weeks. The banners have been listed below:

Phase 1 (May 23 – June 12)

Kuro Games Jiyan will be the featured character in Phase 1 of Wuthering Waves

Characters

Weapon

Verdant Summit (5-star, Broadblade)

Hollow Mirage (4-star, Gauntlet)

Dauntless Edge (4-star, Broadblade)

Augment (4-star, Rectifier)

Phase 2 (June 13 – July 4)

Kuro Games Yinlin will be featured in phase 2 of Wuthering Waves v1.0

Characters

Weapons

Stringmaster (5-star, Rectifier)

Jinzhou Keeper (4-star, Rectifier)

Cadenza (4-star, Pistol)

Lunar Cutter (4-star, Sword)

Utterance of Marvel

Kuro Games Utterance of Marvel is a beginner banner at Wuthering Waves

Receive one of the following random 5-stars within 50 pulls:

Beginner’s Choice

Kuro Games Beginner’s Choice banner will let you choose one 5-star of your liking

You will receive one of the standard banner 5-stars as mentioned in Utterance of Marvel of your choice for 80 pulls.

Article continues after ad

This means you will get to target the 5-star you want, instead of getting a random one.

Version 1.0 story quest

Kuro Games Yinlin will receive a companion quest in version 1.0

In version 1.0, players will be able to experience the Tidal Quest Prologue with a total of six chapters. The Rover will awaken at a pivotal moment in human history. They have lost their memories and their journey will be focused on regaining them back.

The adventures will start at Jinzhou but with dangers lurking in every corner. In addition, version 1.0 will also feature story quests for Jiyan, Yinlin, and Lingyang.

Version 1.0 map

Kuro Games Wuthering Waves will have several explorable maps on launch

Wuthering Waves will feature multiple open-world maps as you explore through the game. The maps will reveal themselves upon progressing the story. The various areas you will come across are Jinzhou City, Centra Plains, Wuming Bay, Port City of Guixu, Tiger’s Maw, Dim Forest, Wining Aix’s Mire, Desorock Island, and many more.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Wuthering Waves version 1.0 events

Here are all the events from Wuthering Waves version 1.0:

Gifts of Thawing Snow

Kuro Games Sanhua will be available for free to Wuthering Waves players

Login for 7 days to receive Lustrous Tide, Radiant Tide, and a free copy of Sanhua.

Awakening Journey

Kuro Games Players will receive at free 5-star weapon upon leveling up

You will receive rewards at 5, 15, 25, 35, and 45 as your Union Level rises. The reward will include 40 Lustrous Tide, 1600 Astrite, and a standard banner 5-star weapon of your choice. The weapon will become available at Union Level 45.

Rumbling Hollows

Kuro Games Tower of Adversity is the end-game content of Wuthering Waves

Participate in the end-game activity Tower of Adversity and clear the Stable Zone. This will reward players with a free copy of Yuanwu.

Special Broadcast Program

As a celebration of the Special Broadcast program, all players will receive 10 Lustrous Tide and 10 Radiant Tide in their in-game email on release. There is no code system for this.

Article continues after ad

Depths of Illusive Realm

Kuro Games Depths of Illusive Realm is a major event in Wuthering Waves

A mysterious gate has appeared in Whining Aix’s Mire. Take part in this event and complete the challenges to receive multiple rewards.

Overdash Club

Kuro Games Overdash Club is a fun event in Wuthering Waves.

Talk to Shui and take part in challenges on behalf of the famous Overdash Club. Completing the challenges on time will grant you lucrative rewards.

Article continues after ad

Alloy Smelt

Kuro Games Alloy Smelt will reward you lucrative goodies

Shilang’s alloys seem to possess exceptional abilities. Take part in the event and complete challenges within a fixed time limit. Normal completion will grant you rewards, but finishing it within a certain amount of time will grant you additional goodies.

Second Coming of Solaris

A brand new book called Second Coming of Solaris by Karl has gained widespread popularity. The Pioneer Association wants to make a game out of it, but they are facing a few challenges. The Rover can assist them with item deliveries to solve the problem.

Article continues after ad

Jiyan build | Yinlin build | Wuthering Waves pre-registration rewards | Is Wuthering Waves a gacha game? | Wuthering Waves all elements explained