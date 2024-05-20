How to make Raspberry Jam Sandwich in Disney Dreamlight Valley: Recipe & ingredients

Disney Dreamlight Valley may be filled with puzzles, but its recipes are easily the most complex – with the cozy game omitting the meals’ ingredients. So, to help you solve the mystery of how to make a Raspberry Jam Sandwich in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s the full recipe and its ingredients.

Despite its puzzling nature, cooking is a key aspect of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Whether it’s preparing recipes in Remi’s restaurant, completing Star Path duties, or crafting dishes for your favorite character, you’ll likely not get far in the game without a bit of baking.

So, if the Raspberry Jam Sandwich is stumping both you and Remy, here’s the full recipe including its ingredients and how to grab each item required.

Before diving in, it’s worth noting that the Raspberry Jam Sandwich recipe is only available if you own the Rift in Time expansion, as it’s an Eternity Isle recipe – even though it uses traditional DDV ingredients.

Raspberry Jam Sandwich recipe & ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To create a Raspberry Jam Sandwich in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to grab the following ingredients:

Raspberry

Wheat

Raspberries can be found growing on bushes around The Plaza or Peaceful Meadow. One bush will produce three, but if you want more than that, you can always head to Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow and buy some for 42 Star Coins. However, we recommend harvesting it for free.

Wheat is just as easy to get hold of. Head to the same Peaceful Meadow stall and buy Wheat from Goofy for 3 coins. Alternatively, you could buy a seed from the same stall and plant it. The crop only takes one minute to grow, so it’s ideal if you’re looking to save some Star Coins.

Once you have all the ingredients, head to a cooking pot with one coal and add the Raspberry and Wheat to the pot. With that, the Raspberry Jam Sandwich will be made.

