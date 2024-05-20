MTG Modern Horizons 3 leaks reveal new titan from beloved plane

Phlage, Titan of Fire’s Fury is a brand-new Elder Giant from MTG’s Greek myth-inspired plane of Theros. Modern Horizons 3 is revisiting many parts of the game’s history – including the Eldrazi scourge – and now Theros is the latest plane to see some unexpected support.

Magic’s Modern Horizons 3 set has seen several leaks prior to Wizards’ spoiler season, and Phlage, Titan of Fire’s Fury has not yet been officially confirmed. We’ll keep you updated on the veracity of this leak as the June 14 launch of Modern Horizons 3 approaches.

Phlage, Titan of Fire’s Fury contains many of the same ingredients that made existing Theros titans like Kroxa, Titan of Death’s Hunger, and Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath so memorable.

Article continues after ad

These powerful Creatures can be initially played for a Sorcery-like ETB effect – triggering, then immediately going to the grave. But for a more expensive Escape cost with an additional requirement, these Titans can return from the grave, once again triggering their ETB and also sticking around as a heavy-hitting, havoc-wreaking permanent.

Article continues after ad

Phlage’s Red and White mana identity makes it the perfect card to recreate one of Boros’ most iconic effects. Lightning Helix is an old favorite among Boros players, dealing 3 damage and gaining 3 life, and Phlage perfectly replicates the effect.

However, where Lightning Helix is typically a one-time-use Instant, Phlage can trigger a Lightning Helix-like effect every time it enters or returns to the field. Players wanting to make the best use out of this effect will ensure that their graves are stacked to pay for Phlage’s escape, while also making use of Boros’ wide array of combat boosts to ensure boost the card’s combat capabilities.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to its additional attack trigger, Phlage can generate a whole lot of damage and lifegain on every one of its controllers’ turns, making it a worthy addition to the ranks of Theros’ titans.