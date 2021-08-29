How to get Enchanted Sword in Terraria

Terraria is full of masterful weapons for players to snag while adventuring throughout the world, and the Enchanted Sword is one that’s greatly going to increase your success in combat.

The overly popular survival side scroller game, Terraria has stayed as one of the world’s most popular games for numerous years now, and this is largely due to the sheer amount of content within the game.

With players able to craft potions, build houses, and a whole lot more, there are endless possibilities to what you’re able to do.

But, if you’re looking to spice up your combat a bit, then you’re going to want to snag yourself one of the Enchanted Swords. We’re going to run over how players will be able to craft one, along with where you’ll be able to find this sword.

Where to find Enchanted Swords in Terraria

What makes these swords so unique within Terraria, is that instead of getting up close with an enemy and striking them as you would with any other sword. Swinging the Enchanted Swords fires an array of projectiles at the opponent, dealing significant damage.

If you’re looking to obtain one, you will have to discover an Enchanted Sword Stone/Shrine. These spawn at an incredibly low rate and are difficult to come by, so much so that sometimes within your Terraria world, there won’t be any generated shrines.

When players find these Shrines, you’ll be rewarded with an Enchanted Sword to use in combat, and they’re extremely useful while battling some of the more difficult monsters.

Now that you have one of these Enchanted Swords, you’ll be able to battle enemies from a distance. Which should give you an advantage if you’re struggling to defeat certain ones up close.