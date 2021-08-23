How to craft Terraria potions: Differences, Health, Buff, Flasks, more

It’s always a good idea to bring a variety of potions before diving into a dungeon or tackling some monsters within Terraria, and it’s best to make sure you have a full understanding of what they all do within the game. Here, we’ll show you how to craft Terraria Potions.

The side scroller survival game Terraria has been making leaps and bounds for numerous years now, and even with new AAA titles releasing, it’s still remained one of the best games out there.

There’s a ton of content within Terraria, and with aspects similar to Minecraft, there’s a lot of parallels that players will notice over the course of the game.

One of these is the numerous potions, and while there are certain differences, it’s a good tactic to get to understand all of them, and how to craft some of them.

What kind of potions are in Terraria?

Alchemy plays a big role within Terraria, and a lot of these potions are going to be used in certain situations. Whether you need to recall to your base, or simply need a little boost in your health or mana, they all play some sort of role within your journey.

Terraria has separated the different types of potions into a few categories depending on the function they serve, and we’re going to break them down below for you.

Differences

Recovery potions Mainly health or mana potions that recover these attributes individually or both at once

Food/drink potions These are used to fill up your hunger bar

Buff potions Used to increase certain characteristics for a short period of time

Flasks Similar to Buff potions, these allow the player to gain increased melee attributes among other buffs



There’s also another category for potions that don’t directly belong in one of the above sections!

How to craft potions within Terraria

While Alchemy are primarily used for crafting these potions, players will also be able to take advantage of placed bottles around the map. This is another way you can make these potions, but it’s also good to know some of the generic crafting guides for some of the most useful potions.

Read More: How to get Wings in Terraria

While some of these potions may be found within chests, or through completing missions via certain NPCs, it’s always good to get a basic understanding of some of the most essential potions.

We’re going to run over a few potions we think are fundamental to your journey in Terraria.

Terraria potions list

Greater Healing Potion 3 Bottle Water 3 Pixie Dust Crystal Shard

Healing Potion Bottled Water 3 Pixie Dust Crystal Shard

Mana Potion 2 Lesser Mana Potion Glowing Mushroom

Battle Potion Bottled Water Deathweed Rotten Chunk

Endurance Potion Bottled Water Armored Cavefish Blinkroot

Invisibility Potion Bottled Water Blinkroot Moonglow

Flask of Fire Bottled Water 3 Hellstone



Be sure to fully utilize some of these potions, as they’ll go a long way within your ventures in Terraria.