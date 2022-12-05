Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s release date leaked by Steam with pre-order bonuses

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

According to a since-revised Steam listing, which also featured pre-order bonus details, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s release date arrives in March 2023.

EA and its partners at Lucasfilm Games have yet to formally announce when exactly the new Star Wars title will hit store shelves.

However, rumors and leaks crop up every so often that seem to narrow down the game’s vague 2023 release window.

This past summer, a Jedi Survivor listing on PSN hinted the sequel would arrive sometime in early March of next year. Now another digital storefront has apparently outed the actual date.

As spotted by Twitter user Wario64, Jedi Survivor’s official Steam page previously listed the game’s due date as March 15, 2023.

The page also featured details about pre-order bonuses, though these specifics – launch information included – are no longer available.

Fortunately, Wario64 captured screenshots of the listing beforehand. Should nothing change between now and launch day, the pre-purchase extras will include nearly a dozen items such as cosmetics for Cal Kestis and BD-1.

Weapon sets for the DL-44 Blaster, Rebel Hero Lightsaber, and Combustion Blaster count among the pre-order bonuses, as well.

The quick revision suggests there could be some truth to the details above. For now, though, it’s best to take the March 15 release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with a grain of salt.

With the Cal Kestis-starring adventure set to appear during this week’s The Game Awards, reason dictates information about the due date could go live sooner rather than later.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.