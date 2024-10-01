FM25 players furious as pre-orders go live before they’ve seen any changes

Football Manager 25 has finally been given a release date and pre-orders have gone live. However, fans are hesitant to commit, as we’ve still seen and heard very little about new additions in this year’s game.

Sports Interactive’s long-running football sim arrives like clockwork every year, but the 2025 edition already has fans worried. Not only has the release date been pushed back to November 26, but there’s been a noticeable lack of announcements when it comes to new features.

The devs have mentioned in interviews that some of the most-used systems will be removed and a new engine, but changes like the tactics overhaul and new interface are still waiting to be shown off, starting with women’s football sometime after October 7.

But although the release date trailer only teased upcoming reveals and showed no actual footage of FM25 in action, players were furious to see that the game had already been made available for pre-order.

“Asking for pre-orders when all the features are ‘to be announced’ is crazy,” said Eugene3005 on Reddit. “The game is less than 2 months away!!”

They weren’t alone either, as plenty of other Football Manager players responded to criticize how the marketing has been handled so far. In fact, some even urged the community not to pre-order based on how little they’ve seen of the game.

One of these was popular content creator TomFM, who addressed the situation in a video on his YouTube channel.

“At the moment, I don’t think they’ve shown enough to make us want the game,” he explained. “If I wasn’t making videos, I wouldn’t be pre-ordering it just yet.”

The lack of in-game footage so close to the game’s release date has caused some concerns about the state that FM25 will be in when it finally launches.

“The game should be pretty much finished at this point and we don’t have a single screenshot of a match engine — this is scary,” added another Reddit reply.

Luckily, Football Manager 25 is set to begin unveiling its new features from October 7. So fans don’t have too much longer to wait before they get their first in-depth look at what the new season has in store.