Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release window reportedly outed in PSN listing

Brianna Reeves . Last updated: Jul 22, 2022

Reportedly, a listing in the PlayStation Network database leaked that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release in March 2023.

Following months of nonstop rumors and speculation, EA and Lucasfilm unveiled Star Wars Jedi: Survivor during Star Wars Celebration 2022.

A short teaser trailer accompanied the announcement, teasing that Cal Kestis’ next journey will pave the way for a whole host of new mysteries.

The reveal offered few details about the sequel’s release, though. At the time of writing, the public only knows that Cal Kestis and his droid companion BD-1 will return on an unspecified date in 2023.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s release window possibly outed

Electronic Arts/Lucasfilm Much about the next Star Wars Jedi title remains under wraps.

A PSN database entry may have inadvertently narrowed down Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s launch window.

PlayStation Game Size, known for reliably scrapping the PSN’s backend, claims the PSN database previously listed Survivor as a late February or early March 2023 title.

Though PlayStation users can Wishlist the Star Wars sequel via its official PS Store page, the link presently notes that a due date has yet “to be determined.”

If Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is on track to release early next year, EA and Co. will likely start sharing new details sooner rather than later.

The original game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, hit store shelves in late 2019, coming as somewhat of a surprise to players and publisher Electronic Arts.

Notably, its critical acclaim and incredible commercial success more or less reignited EA’s interest in single-player experiences.

The 2019 title follows Cal Kestis as he aligns with a secretive team to covertly rebuild the Jedi Order.

While Fallen Order ends on an interesting note with regards to these efforts, the Survivor trailer suggests Cal’s next adventure may prove even more intriguing.