Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players cook up incredible Breaking Bad crossover outfit

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Breaking Bad are not two properties that you think would intertwine. However, this has been proven to be the case thanks to a Reddit post showing that it’s possible.

Aside from notable performance issues at release, Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been praised as being one of the best Star Wars games, ever. Cal’s story has made for compelling viewing and the overall gameplay has been a treasure.

As part of Survivor, players are able to customize Cal and his inventory. One way they can tinker with the Jedi Knight is by customizing his outfit. If the classic poncho is not something you’re looking to jump on board with, then you might be tempted to switch Cal’s attire to something closely resembling a Breaking Bad outfit.

Cal is looking to cook in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

One Reddit user shared their Cal Kestis attire they’d created in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. A few things immediately stood out about the ensemble: the shaved head, the goatee, and the green shirt.

Suspicions were immediately raised just looking at it, but those Breaking Bad hints were confirmed by way of the Reddit post’s title: “Greez, we need to COOK.”

The outfit pays homage to meth kingpin Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston. One user replied: “Is it too much to ask, to have a Breaking Bad in Star Wars? You wanna buy some death sticks?” and another said: “This is actually perfect. I’m rewatching Breaking Bad literally while playing this game. Perfection haha.”

If you want to replicate this look yourself, the OP said that the shirt is “Wanderer, [I] believe it’s found on Jedha.”

It’s been many years since Breaking Bad wrapped up for good, but its legacy has lived on through El Camino and Better Call Saul. Now, the all-time TV series has been immortalized in the most unlikely of ways in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.