Star Wars Jedi: Survivor May 1 update patch notes for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s first major patch improves performance and fixes crashes across multiple platforms.
Game-breaking bugs and performance issues plagued the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. EA apologized to players and admitted the game: “isn’t performing to our standards.” While the developers worked on permanent fixes, community members resourcefully discovered their own workarounds.
One player unearthed a temporary fix for the broken HDR issue impacting PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms. A modder also fixed the PC port’s controversial performance with drastic FPS boosts by utilizing NVIDIA’s DLSS 3.
Fortunately, players won’t need to take any further action themselves, as EA announced the game’s first patch. Let’s jump right into what the update entails.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S update
Here are all the changes coming to PlayStation and Xbox on May 2.
- Multiple crashes fixed across PlayStation and Xbox Series X|S and various areas of the game
- Fixed crashes that were tied to skipping cinematics
- Performance improvements across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Fixed an issue with dynamic cloth inside the Mantis
- Fixed various rendering issues
- Fixed an issue with registered Nekko colors not saving
- Fixed an issue with registered Nkko disappearing from the stable
- Fixed issues with cinematic dialogue overlapping
- Fixed various collision issues
- Fixed an issue with AI remaining in T Pose during photo mode
- Fixed a freeze that occasionally occurred while talking to Doma
- Fixed a burger where the BD-oil VFX did not properly render
- Fixed an issue where players were getting stuck inside the Chamber of Duality if they didn’t save after leaving the chamber and die
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC update
Here are all of the fixes coming to PC on May 1.
- Performance improvements for non-raytraced rendering
It’s important to note that the game’s PC version has already received the fixes coming to console on May 2. EA also reaffirmed its commitment to releasing more patches that improve performance and fix bugs on every platform.