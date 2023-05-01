Star Wars Jedi: Survivor May 1 update patch notes for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s first major patch improves performance and fixes crashes across multiple platforms.

Game-breaking bugs and performance issues plagued the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. EA apologized to players and admitted the game: “isn’t performing to our standards.” While the developers worked on permanent fixes, community members resourcefully discovered their own workarounds.

One player unearthed a temporary fix for the broken HDR issue impacting PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms. A modder also fixed the PC port’s controversial performance with drastic FPS boosts by utilizing NVIDIA’s DLSS 3.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, players won’t need to take any further action themselves, as EA announced the game’s first patch. Let’s jump right into what the update entails.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Respawn Entertainment Bugs have plagued the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release window.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S update

Here are all the changes coming to PlayStation and Xbox on May 2.

Multiple crashes fixed across PlayStation and Xbox Series X|S and various areas of the game

Fixed crashes that were tied to skipping cinematics

Performance improvements across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Fixed an issue with dynamic cloth inside the Mantis

Fixed various rendering issues

Fixed an issue with registered Nekko colors not saving

Fixed an issue with registered Nkko disappearing from the stable

Fixed issues with cinematic dialogue overlapping

Fixed various collision issues

Fixed an issue with AI remaining in T Pose during photo mode

Fixed a freeze that occasionally occurred while talking to Doma

Fixed a burger where the BD-oil VFX did not properly render

Fixed an issue where players were getting stuck inside the Chamber of Duality if they didn’t save after leaving the chamber and die

Here are all of the fixes coming to PC on May 1.

Performance improvements for non-raytraced rendering

It’s important to note that the game’s PC version has already received the fixes coming to console on May 2. EA also reaffirmed its commitment to releasing more patches that improve performance and fix bugs on every platform.