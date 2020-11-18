 Sony launches genius PS5 ad campaign on London Underground - Dexerto
Sony launches genius PS5 ad campaign on London Underground

Published: 18/Nov/2020 11:55

by Lauren Bergin
PS5-London-Campaign
PlayStation UK

PS5 Sony

As part of their PlayStation 5 marketing campaign, Sony have taken over some of London’s most iconic Underground stops and transformed them into PlayStation symbols. 

The PlayStation 5 has been on the cards for a while, and the lead up to launch has certainly been exciting.

Sony have branched out with their marketing this year in an attempt to tap into all different sectors of society. Their collaboration with Travis Scott on a new set of Cactus Jack x PlayStation Nike Dunks probably wasn’t what PlayStation fans quite expected the ad campaign for the newest console to look like, but it certainly generated a lot of hype.

Now, in a bid to bring PlayStation to the forefront of everyone’s minds before the UK launch on November 19, Sony have launched a genius PS5 ad that can’t be missed.

ps5 console and controller
Sony
The PlayStation 5 is nearly here, and Sony are making sure you know it.

Sony take the PS5 to London

A Twitter post from the official PlayStation UK account shows several different London Underground signs that have had their iconic red circle transformed into the symbols seen on the PlayStation controller.

With the classic blue ‘Underground’ logo now sporting a green triangle, pink square, red circle and blue x for a backdrop, the campaign is both beautifully subtle and effective.

Located in Oxford Circus, one of London’s busiest districts, Sony has certainly picked the prime place to advertise their newest console. However, there may be another reason for this.

PlayStation trolling Microsoft?

A set of zoomed out photographs from PlayStation employee Tony Clark have received a wealth of positive responses, but specifically his photograph of the square-shaped sign has attracted a lot of attention.

In a cheeky little move from Sony, they’ve positioned their logo right outside the Microsoft store at Oxford Circus. While likely unintentional, it certainly adds a little bit of humor to what was already an amazing marketing campaign.

PS5-trolling-XBOX
PlayStation UK, Tony Clark via. Twitter
The iconic PlayStation square has taken pride of place right outside the Microsoft store.

All in all, this is an amazing campaign. Positioned in a prime location and playing on one of London’s most iconic symbols, it just adds more hype, at a time where people can barely get their hands on the PS5 due to demand and short supply.

Not only this, Sony has transformed London’s Underground stations – a direct play on the fact that the console is called the PlayStation? 

Call of Duty

Best Warzone settings to increase FPS on PC

Published: 18/Nov/2020 11:39

by Alex Garton
Activision / Infinity Ward

Warzone

Maintaining high FPS on Call of Duty: Warzone is crucial for optimal performance. However, it can be difficult to identify which settings affect the performance of the game most. Here’s how you can boost your framerate with the best Warzone settings.

FPS drops are a PC player’s worst nightmare, especially on fast-paced shooters like Warzone. Even with a high-spec computer, players often experience performance issues on Call of Duty titles. There’s nothing more frustrating than losing a gunfight over a drop in frames and having to head to the Gulag.

Luckily, running the optimal settings can often alleviate any issues and have your game running smoothly after a few changes. Here’s which settings you should use to increase your FPS in Warzone and eradicate those drops in frames.

Infinity Ward
Players should be looking to maintain 60 FPS on PC.

Best settings to increase FPS on Warzone

For starters, it’s key you have the latest graphics card driver installed on your PC. This is a tip that’s mentioned over and over again but you’d be surprised how much of a difference updating your drivers can have.

Now, let’s check out what in-game settings you should be running to maximize your FPS.

General

  • Dismemberment & Gore Effects: Disabled

Display

  • Display Mode: Full Screen
  • Screen Refresh Rate: 144Hz (change depending on your monitor)
  • Render Resolution: 100% (Reducing will reduce your resolution below 1080p)
  • V-Sync: Disabled
  • NVIDIA Highlights: Disabled
  • NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Details & Textures

  • Texture Resolution: Low
  • Texture Filter Anisotropic: Normal
  • Particle Quality: High
  • Tessellation: Disabled
  • On-demand Texture Streaming: Disabled
  • Streaming Quality: Low
Activision / Infinity Ward
A consistent framerate is key in high-pressure situations.

Shadow & Lighting

  • Shadow Map Resolution: Low
  • Cache Spot Shadows: Enabled
  • Cache Sun Shadows: Enabled
  • Particle Lighting: Low
  • DirectX Raytracing: Disabled
  • Ambient Occlusion: Disabled
  • Screen Space Reflection (SSR): Disabled

Post Processing Effects

  • Anti-Aliasing: Off
  • Depth of Field: Disabled
  • Filmic Strength: 1.00
  • World Motion Blur: Disabled
  • Weapon Motion Blur: Disabled

These settings should help alleviate any drops in frames and have your game running significantly better. Of course, the Verdansk landscape will certainly not look as pretty as it did before, but a consistent framerate is guaranteed to improve your gameplay experience.