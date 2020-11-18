Sony launches genius PS5 ad campaign on London Underground - Dexerto

As part of their PlayStation 5 marketing campaign, Sony have taken over some of London’s most iconic Underground stops and transformed them into PlayStation symbols.

The PlayStation 5 has been on the cards for a while, and the lead up to launch has certainly been exciting.

Sony have branched out with their marketing this year in an attempt to tap into all different sectors of society. Their collaboration with Travis Scott on a new set of Cactus Jack x PlayStation Nike Dunks probably wasn’t what PlayStation fans quite expected the ad campaign for the newest console to look like, but it certainly generated a lot of hype.

Now, in a bid to bring PlayStation to the forefront of everyone’s minds before the UK launch on November 19, Sony have launched a genius PS5 ad that can’t be missed.

Sony take the PS5 to London

A Twitter post from the official PlayStation UK account shows several different London Underground signs that have had their iconic red circle transformed into the symbols seen on the PlayStation controller.

With the classic blue ‘Underground’ logo now sporting a green triangle, pink square, red circle and blue x for a backdrop, the campaign is both beautifully subtle and effective.

From one iconic shape to four. We’ve given the Oxford Circus Tube signs a #PS5 upgrade. 👀 pic.twitter.com/iw9qlEXR7B — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) November 18, 2020

Located in Oxford Circus, one of London’s busiest districts, Sony has certainly picked the prime place to advertise their newest console. However, there may be another reason for this.

PlayStation trolling Microsoft?

A set of zoomed out photographs from PlayStation employee Tony Clark have received a wealth of positive responses, but specifically his photograph of the square-shaped sign has attracted a lot of attention.

In a cheeky little move from Sony, they’ve positioned their logo right outside the Microsoft store at Oxford Circus. While likely unintentional, it certainly adds a little bit of humor to what was already an amazing marketing campaign.

All in all, this is an amazing campaign. Positioned in a prime location and playing on one of London’s most iconic symbols, it just adds more hype, at a time where people can barely get their hands on the PS5 due to demand and short supply.

Not only this, Sony has transformed London’s Underground stations – a direct play on the fact that the console is called the PlayStation?