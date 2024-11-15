New Pizza Hut contraption lets overheating PS5s warm up pizza

Pizza Hut has revealed a new way for customers to keep their leftover pizza warm by using the heat from their PlayStation 5s.

When you think of eating while playing your favorite game, one type of food likely comes to mind almost immediately: pizza.

But, if you get too busy playing a heated match of Black Ops 6 or a battle royale like Warzone or Fortnite, it might distract you from eating your pizza quickly – causing it to go cold in the process.

For PlayStation 5 players, however, Pizza Hut Canada has released a new way for customers to keep their pizza warm just by using the heat from their Sony console.

Called the PIZZAWRMR, the free downloadable model for 3D printers is designed to sit on top of your gaming console and directs heat from the console’s exhaust onto the box ro keep your pizza warm.

It appears to be designed for the launch-model PS5, as it’s what Pizza Hut uses in promotional photos showing off the printed product, but there’s no reason it couldn’t be adjusted for the PS5 Slim, Pro, or even a launch model Xbox One.

When news of the design made its way to social media, fans flocked to the comments to share their thoughts.

“Finally a good invention my PS5 be sounding like a jet ready for take-off mid-COD game,” one user commented.

Another said: “D*mn we turning PS5s to microwaves in big 2024??”

“Notice how they’re using the PS5 to keep food warm instead of playing games on it,’ a third user joked.

Others, however, called for the Pizza chain to sell the product pre-printed, as many people don’t have access to a 3D printer.

This isn’t the first non-food launch from a chain restaurant revealed in November, either. McDonald’s Canada launched a new Bestie Bundle that comes complete with two McDonald’s-themed friendship bracelets.