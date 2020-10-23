 Travis Scott and PlayStation tease new PS5 “Cactus Jack” Nike Dunks - Dexerto
Travis Scott and PlayStation tease new PS5 “Cactus Jack” Nike Dunks

Published: 23/Oct/2020 20:53

by Theo Salaun
travis scott ps5 cactus jack
Twitter, @trvisXX

Playstation PS5 Sony

Travis Scott has revealed a new “TS5” teaser with PlayStation, which features a brief glimpse showcasing what appears to be a PS5 and Cactus Jack collaboration on a pair of Nike Dunk lows.

The 2020 king of collaborations, Scott, continues to up the ante. This time, he and Sony partnered to put together a teaser video, which is an obvious ode to the infamous Maxell “Blown Away Guy” advertisements from 1980.

In the social media commercial, Sony’s PlayStation headquarters are shown, followed by a few different employees who represent different aspects of the new console’s development (platform, design, and engineering). Afterward, Scott sits down, powers on a PS5, and is literally blown away.

Each employee is rocking some of Scott’s Cactus Jack merchandise, including one wearing a pair of his iconic Jordan 1 lows and one wearing a similar design, but on a pair of Nike Dunk lows. In the corner, a PS logo can be noticed by the sneaker’s heel.

It’s a short and sweet video, starting with some foreshadowing and teasing of the collaboration before finishing with a direct promotion for the PS5. An employee is seen wearing the PS5 Cactus Jack Dunks and then later, Scott himself appears to be wearing them as he kicks back and turns on the console.

In what might be obvious to those who have a keen eye for historic marketing content, the ending Scott portion of the clip is nearly a direct recreation of Maxell’s original ads from a couple decades ago. Those ads featured someone turning on one of the brand’s cassette tapes and experiencing the media quite physically. 

Similarly, Scott’s clothing, hair, and surrounding furniture are simultaneously hit with an unrelenting gust as soon as he powers on the PS5.

With the announcement from Sony that Scott has been enlisted as a “strategic creative partner,” it’s unclear exactly what the extent of this collaboration could mean. At the very least, fans can expect the two to work together on more projects.

One such project could be a pair of Cactus Jack sneakers, which would mean a three-way collab between Nike, Sony, and Scott’s own personal brand.

TRAVIS SCOTT CACTUS JACK PLAYSTATION NIKE DUNKS
Twitter, @trvisXX
The outside of the Cactus Jack x PlayStation Nike Dunks.

Scott’s sneaker collaborations typically sell out very quickly and then dominate the resale market, where resellers net huge profits just by lucking out and being among the first to invest in his reworked designs.

This sneaker follows the original Jordan 1 design, with an inverted swoosh logo on the outside, but in a contrasting colorway. Similarly, it seems to feature a PS5 logo at the heel (as other Nike and PlayStation collaborations have). It’s unknown whether these will be made available to the public or if they will be a “friends and family” symbolic release.

Charli D’Amelio and Bebe Rexha’s ASMR is the best thing you’ll hear today

Published: 23/Oct/2020 19:15

by Virginia Glaze
Charli D'Amelio and Bebe Rexha sit in front of a spread of candy and an ASMR mic.
YouTube: Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio has hopped on the ASMR trend, and she brought singer Bebe Rexha along with her for a hilarious relaxation session — complete with a few insights into both stars’ lives.

Charli D’Amelio may be known for her catchy choreography, but it looks like the TikTok celebrity is more than just a dancer. Now, she’s delving into the world of ASMR, and brought Bebe Rexha along for the ride.

Their ASMR collaboration, uploaded to YouTube on October 23, came just two weeks after Charli’s appearance in Rexha’s ‘Baby I’m Jealous’ music video with Doja Cat, as well as a few other key influencers like Nikita Dragun and Avani Gregg.

It looks like the group has gotten close in the days that followed, with Bebe and Charli settling down for snacks in front of a high-sensitivity ASMR mic to talk about their careers and favorite foods.

Charli D'Amelio, Nikita Dragun, Avani Gregg, Doja Cat and Bebe Rexha pose for a group photo.
Instagram: TikTokRoom
Charli D’Amelio, Nikita Dragun and Avani Gregg appeared in a music video with Doja Cat and Bebe Rexha earlier this month.

Although plenty of hilariousness ensued, the two dropped quite a few facts for their fans, with Bebe Rexha admitting that she gets anxiety when flying on airplanes.

That’s not all; Charli was also asked about the “funnest moment” in her career, which she whittled down to having dinner with her friends or just hanging out with other TikTokers, rather than attending big events as an A-list celeb.

“I realize like, this is crazy!” she said. “It’s those little moments where it just like, clicks for a second, and I’m like, ‘Woah, that’s kind of insane.’ Those are the best.”

Although Charli’s ASMR series is still in its early stages, Bebe Rexha suggested they go full-on Mukbang for future episodes — a style of video where influencers sit down with a huge spread of food and chow down in front of the camera.

It seems that this style of video is rather popular in some online circles, although it still remains to be seen if Charli’s fanbase is up for that kind of content. Nevertheless, her pilot ASMR experience was certainly a fun ride, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for the star in her new journey into the world of relaxation.