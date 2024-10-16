PlayStation: The Concert – World tour dates, locations, tickets, more

Sony is going on tour. PlayStation: The Concert is set to bring the brand’s most popular gaming soundtracks to life with a new live experience. From tour dates and locations to how you can access tickets early, here’s the full rundown on all you need to know.

While we’ve seen plenty of gaming-oriented concerts over the years, PlayStation is looking to up the ante with its own immersive production. Bringing together an assortment of games from the company’s rich 30-year history, PlayStation: The Concert looks to celebrate many of the most impactful soundtracks we’ve heard over the decades.

Article continues after ad

Promising to be far more than just an ordinary concert, however, Sony is teasing an innovative audiovisual experience that gaming fans won’t want to miss. But when is coming to your neighborhood and how can you get your hands on tickets?

Fear not, we’ve got you covered below with a comprehensive rundown on everything there is to know about the PlayStation Concert.

Article continues after ad

How to get PlayStation: The Concert tickets

Tickets for the PlayStation Concert officially go on sale on Friday, October 18, 2024. However, there is an early access pre-sale beginning much sooner.

Article continues after ad

From 7AM PT | 3PM BST on Wednesday, October 16, fans can get in early using the code: PLAYCONCERT24.

Simply pop the code in and you’ll be able to get your hands on the first batch of tickets before they sell out. At the time of writing, there’s no telling how expensive tickets might be across the various cities, but we’ll update you here shortly with further information.

This initial sale only includes tickets for the first 27 live performances across Europe. As we know many more locations and dates are set to be revealed soon, and future ticket sales will come into focus too. Rest assured, we’ll keep you up to speed right here with all the latest details as they emerge.

Article continues after ad

What is the PlayStation Concert?

While we’ve seen plenty of individual gaming concerts over the years, be it Persona’s delightful live shows or Stardew Valley’s hugely successful tour, though PlayStation is looking to take things a step further.

Article continues after ad

Obviously being a music-oriented show, fans attending can expect live orchestrated performances of their favorite PlayStation soundtracks, though that’s not all.

Senior Director at Sony Sid Shuman has also teased “cutting-edge visuals” will accompany the audio to immerse attendees in an “unforgettable experience.”

Article continues after ad

No doubt whatever game is in focus during any particular part of the show, we’ll be seeing visuals to match. That means Last of Us gameplay when Gustavo Santaolalla’s chilling themes blair through, and larger-than-life landscapes on screen when Bear McCreary’s unmistakable God of War tracks echo across the venue.

Games featured in PlayStation: The Concert

At the time of writing, just four games have been confirmed for the PlayStation Concert. Those being God of War, The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, and Horizon.

Article continues after ad

Sony has been very careful across its messaging and marketing materials not to let slip any other games on the lineup, though the PlayStation Blog assured there will be “many others that reflect our 30 years of making games.”

Article continues after ad

That means fans can expect music from the PS1 era all the way through to today. If we had to guess, there’s no way the likes of Crash Bandicoot, Metal Gear Solid, Shadow of the Colossus, Uncharted, and Gran Turismo don’t all make appearances to some extent.

Article continues after ad

As further games are announced, we’ll be sure to update you here so you know what to expect from the live show.

PlayStation: The Concert is set to be a global world tour spanning two years. Therefore, it’s safe to expect it’ll eventually make its way to your location, though maybe not as soon as you’d prefer.

It all kicks off with the world premiere performance on April 19, 2025 in Dublin Ireland. From there, it’s traveling around Europe, then the United States, then other regions, totaling more than 200 cities all up.

Article continues after ad

While we don’t yet know the full list of every single show in every single city, we do have some initial details to go off. Below is a look at every announced location and date thus far for the PlayStation Concert:

Article continues after ad

So that’s all we know for now about the live performance, but as we get closer to the premiere in early 2025, we’re sure to learn plenty more. Check back soon for more information on dates, locations, and more.