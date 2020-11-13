 How to stream to Twitch from your PlayStation 5 - Dexerto
How to stream to Twitch from your PlayStation 5

Published: 13/Nov/2020 5:48

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Playstation 5 Stream Twitch
Sony / Twitch

PlayStation 5 Twitch

PlayStation 5 is finally here, and those lucky enough to get their hands on one can stream all the latest next-gen games on Twitch directly from their console. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

It feels like a lifetime since the Playstation 5 was first announced, but now it’s finally here and it’s lived up to the hype. A small portion of users have experienced unfortunate issues. However, most are already sinking their teeth into the impressive launch titles and PS Plus Collection titles.

However, the Playstation 5 is more than a mind-blowing gaming experience. It’s also been streamlined into a powerful multimedia device that has a sleek operating system with an intuitive interface.

Fortunately, this means it’s now easier than ever for streamers to capture and broadcast their content onto Twitch directly from the console. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

Playstation 5 Stream Twitch
Sony / Twitch
Playstation 5 players can easily stream all the latest games on Twitch.

How To Stream To Twitch From Your PS5

  1. First, you need to create a twitch account if you haven’t already. We recommend you make one on a computer or smartphone to make the process easier.
  2. Then, you need to link your Twitch account to PlayStation Network. To do that, you need to follow the directions on the screen and either scan the QR code or enter the code generated for you on twitch.tv/activate.
  3. If you previously linked your PlayStation Network and Twitch accounts on PS4, you can migrate that connection to PS5 in the same process. However, two-factor authentication is now mandatory if you want to stream from your PS5. So, you’ll need to add that in if you haven’t already.
  4. In the middle of a game, press the create button on your controller (which used to be the share button on PS4). Then, look through the create options and select broadcast then Twitch. You can also select broadcast from your customized control center. 
  5. If you haven’t got a microphone or headset, don’t forget that you can use the one built into the DualSense controller. You can also add in a PS5 HD Camera if you have one.
  6. Next, you’ll want to enter a title for your stream, select an overlay position, and choose your desired video quality options in the capture and broadcasts section of the system menu. After that, you’re good to go!
  7. If you want to stop streaming, all you need to do is press the create button on your controller, select broadcast from the create options, and then select stop broadcasting.
  8. You can also stop broadcasting via the control center or broadcast card, which can be accessed by pressing the PlayStation button. If you want to pause it instead and take a break, you can select pause broadcast.
Playstation 5 Stream Twitch
Sony
The Playstation 5 sold out via pre-order before its launch.

It was already easy enough to stream from Playstation 4 to Twitch. But now it’s even easier on the Playstation 5 thanks to an overhaul of the user interface.

The Playstation 5 launched in most countries around the world on November 12. It’s set to launch on November 19 in Europe.

Destiny

Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt: Wraithborn Hunts, Hawkmoon Exotic, more

Published: 13/Nov/2020 4:42

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt is upon us, and it comes packed with an Exotic quest, a seasonal artifact, seasonal armor sets, and more.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is finally here, and it’s started with a bang. Season of the Hunt is the first season pass in the expansion, and it continues the evolving world with additional content.

From what we’ve seen so far, the story in the season pass revolves around an imposing figure named Xivu Arath. Those who are well versed in Destiny lore will know who she is, but others might be scratching their heads wondering who she is.

Season of the Hunt also includes a new activity that will keep players on their toes, a new exotic quest to unlock a fan-favorite weapon, and more seasonal armor sets to add to your armory. Here’s everything we know so far.

Who is Xivu Arath?

Xivu Arath is the Hive God of War. In the past, she helped establish the Hive species and became one of its chief gods. However, now her main goal is to become the mightiest warrior in the universe, which makes her a threat to unstable solar systems.

Season of the Hunt revolves around Osiris’ efforts to thwart her plans. However, he needs a little help from players and an ally known as the Crow. Those who are brave enough to heed his call can help vanquish Xivu Arath once and for all.

Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt
Bungie
Xivu Arath, Hive God of War, is an incredibly powerful warrior.

Wraithborn Hunts

Wraithborn Hunts is an exciting new activity that players can complete throughout their journey.  Hive shrines have been popping up throughout the system, and it hasn’t sat too well with The Spider.

To help him out, players can build a device to draw Xivu Arath’s lieutenants out of their hives. It can also be upgraded to make luring and snaring them more effective.

The commotion will eventually draw Xivu Arath’s attention, and she will drop in and challenge the players in a massive showdown.

Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt
Bungie
In Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt, players will need to work together to hack, slash, and shoot their way through the Hive.

Hawkmoon Exotic Quest

In Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt, players can embark on an exotic quest to get their hands on The Hawkmoon. It’s an exotic hand cannon from the first game, and it’s finally making its way back into the Destiny universe.

In the previous title, it was a reward for high-level activities like the Raids and Nightfall Strikes.

Now, players will be able to unlock it simply by finishing an exotic quest. Keep in mind, though, that it hasn’t been added to the game yet.

There’s also been no official word on what the quest might entail, but if the recent ones are anything to go by, it could take some time to finish.

Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt
Bungie
Hawkmoon was one of the most popular Exotic weapons in the original game.

Seasonal Armor

Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt includes more seasonal armor sets. They look incredible from head to toe, with a mixture of rustic and futuristic vibes.

The seasonal armor sets can be instantly unlocked by purchasing the battle pass. It’s a surefire way to add more flair and style to your character.

Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt
Bungie
Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt includes three incredible seasonal armor sets.

Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt started on November 10, 2020 and will finish on February 9, 2021.

This means players have around 90 days to burn through all the content and unlock everything they need. That’s plenty of time for even the most casual players.