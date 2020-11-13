How to stream to Twitch from your PlayStation 5 - Dexerto

Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt is upon us, and it comes packed with an Exotic quest, a seasonal artifact, seasonal armor sets, and more.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is finally here, and it’s started with a bang. Season of the Hunt is the first season pass in the expansion, and it continues the evolving world with additional content.

From what we’ve seen so far, the story in the season pass revolves around an imposing figure named Xivu Arath. Those who are well versed in Destiny lore will know who she is, but others might be scratching their heads wondering who she is.

Season of the Hunt also includes a new activity that will keep players on their toes, a new exotic quest to unlock a fan-favorite weapon, and more seasonal armor sets to add to your armory. Here’s everything we know so far.

Who is Xivu Arath?

Xivu Arath is the Hive God of War. In the past, she helped establish the Hive species and became one of its chief gods. However, now her main goal is to become the mightiest warrior in the universe, which makes her a threat to unstable solar systems.

Season of the Hunt revolves around Osiris’ efforts to thwart her plans. However, he needs a little help from players and an ally known as the Crow. Those who are brave enough to heed his call can help vanquish Xivu Arath once and for all.

Wraithborn Hunts

Wraithborn Hunts is an exciting new activity that players can complete throughout their journey. Hive shrines have been popping up throughout the system, and it hasn’t sat too well with The Spider.

To help him out, players can build a device to draw Xivu Arath’s lieutenants out of their hives. It can also be upgraded to make luring and snaring them more effective.

The commotion will eventually draw Xivu Arath’s attention, and she will drop in and challenge the players in a massive showdown.

Hawkmoon Exotic Quest

In Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt, players can embark on an exotic quest to get their hands on The Hawkmoon. It’s an exotic hand cannon from the first game, and it’s finally making its way back into the Destiny universe.

In the previous title, it was a reward for high-level activities like the Raids and Nightfall Strikes.

Now, players will be able to unlock it simply by finishing an exotic quest. Keep in mind, though, that it hasn’t been added to the game yet.

There’s also been no official word on what the quest might entail, but if the recent ones are anything to go by, it could take some time to finish.

Seasonal Armor

Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt includes more seasonal armor sets. They look incredible from head to toe, with a mixture of rustic and futuristic vibes.

The seasonal armor sets can be instantly unlocked by purchasing the battle pass. It’s a surefire way to add more flair and style to your character.

Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt started on November 10, 2020 and will finish on February 9, 2021.

This means players have around 90 days to burn through all the content and unlock everything they need. That’s plenty of time for even the most casual players.