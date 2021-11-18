Smash rival MultiVersus finally confirmed with first-look trailer

Warner Bros released the first look at their upcoming Smash Bros-style platform fighting game MultiVersus with a gameplay trailer that also revealed the games’ roster of fighters.

Player First Games and Warner Bros Games have finally unveiled MultiVersus, their free-to-play fighting game that features tons of iconic Warner Bros characters.

The game originally leaked on October 25, which revealed some of the characters Warner Bros planned on including. Now, we have the games’ first trailer.

MultiVersus announcement trailer

The MultiVersus announcement trailer included a ton of information about what to expect from the game. The platform fighter rocks a cell-shaded art style, with an emphasis on cooperative play.

The games’ main mode will be 2 v 2, with characters’ abilities designed with teamwork in mind. There will also be a 1 v 1 mode, and well as a 4-player free for all with both online and local play.

MultiVersus’ trailer also revealed the game will have cross-play and cross-progression across all platforms which include PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, and PC.

The trailer revealed 13 playable characters, including:

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Batman (DC Comics)

Harley Quinn (DC Comics)

Superman (DC Comics)

Wonder Woman (DC Comics)

Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes)

Steven Universe (Steven Universe)

Garnet (Steven Universe)

Finn the Human (Adventure Time)

Jake the Dog (Adventure Time)

Reindog (MultiVersus)

Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry)

Shaggy (Scooby-Doo)

There are more characters for the main roster that haven’t been revealed yet, and also plans to add characters post-launch.

MultiVersus will have a ranked competitive mode, as well as rollback netcode which helps fighting games perform better while playing online.

Although we don’t have an official release date yet, the game is planned for release sometime in 2022.