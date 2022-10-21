Silent Hill 2’s original translator asks for credit after remake reveal

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

Following the early reports of Konami’s Silent Hill 2 remake announcement, the original SH2 translator called for proper credit.

Konami is back in a big way following the Silent Hill Transmission showcase, which revealed a slew of new Silent Hill projects coming in the future.

Arguably the biggest reveal came in the form of the Silent Hill 2 remake being developed by Bloober Team.

However, not everyone was over the moon about the announcement, like the translator of the original title who immediately called for proper credit ahead of the remake’s official reveal.

Silent Hill 2 translator calls for proper credit in remake

Silent Hill 2’s original translator, Jeremy Blaustein, quote retweeted leaked info ahead of the Transmission showcase which confirmed the reveal of the Silent Hill 2 remake.

In his tweet, Blaustein claimed the remake would likely use the original script as a base and said, “…They will, once again, use the SH2 English script that I wrote/translated (oh, directed too) completely by myself and I will get zero compensation for it…”

Blaustein even made a slight dig at the ongoing Bayonetta 3 controversy, ending his tweet by saying “…and there will not be tens of thousands of people on Twitter outraged on my behalf. Maybe I should make a video?”

This is in reference to voice actor Hellena Taylor, which he confirmed in a reply to the original tweet.

When asked for comment by GamesRadar, Blaustein reiterated his role in not only the original Silent Hill 2 translation but also the localization as a whole.

“I translated every single word of the Silent Hill 2 game. There were no other translators. I directed the voice over work. All of it. I arranged the auditions, led them, and was one of about four to five people who made the decisions on which actors to go with.”

Though Blaustein said he was not seeking “any financial translation” he still feels that “giving me appropriate credit for my role is the right thing to do.”