Bayonetta’s Hellena Taylor’s pay claims disputed amid controversy

Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor claimed that Platinum Games and Nintendo had offered $4,000 for her talents, but new sources allege that her fee was significantly more.

On October 15, long-time Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor shared her story of working with franchise developers Platinum Games.

Taylor, who hasn’t returned for Bayonetta, revealed that the devs had purportedly acted in an “immoral” fashion with a “lowball” offer of $4,000 for her time. Since then, Bayonetta director Hideki Kamiya and current voice actor Jennifer Hale have had their say on the situation.

Now, new reports have surfaced that allege Taylor was offered more than she initially claimed.

Bayonetta voice actor’s low pay claims disputed by new sources

Hellena Taylor was allegedly set to make more than she originally revealed in her boycott request video. In a report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, Taylor would have made at least $15,000 if she had continued with the franchise.

The report details that Taylor would have been paid “$3,000 to $4,000 for four hours in the studio” per session on the upcoming Bayonetta game. It is said that Taylor would have been required to attend at least “five” sessions.

Taylor had supposedly requested a six-figure payment for her services, with the option for residual payments. The voice actor had previously denied this, though her six-figure sum has been corroborated by sources over at the VGC via private messages.

In messages exchanged with the VGC, Taylor herself firmly stated that details of a $15,000 payout were “an absolute lie, and a complete joke.” She also stated that it was “categorically untrue” that she had received an offer with a higher fee.

Bayonetta franchise director Hideki Kamiya has also had his Twitter account restored, following his responses to Taylor’s claims.

Bayonetta 3 releases on October 28, 2022.