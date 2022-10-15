Voice actor of Bayonetta calls players to boycott Bayonetta 3 for “immoral” compensation

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Bayonetta’s voice actor Hellena Price has called out PlatinumGames and Nintendo after revealing that she was offered a mere $4,000 to return to voice act the witch in the game’s third installment.

In a series of videos posted to Twitter, the legendary voice actor asked both Bayonetta and Nintendo fans to boycott Bayonetta 3. Instead of buying the game, she’s asking fans to donate funds to charity.

“I didn’t want the world and didn’t ask for too much. I was just asking for a decent, dignified, livable wage. What they did was legal, but it was immoral.”

She went on to explain that it wasn’t easy to ask fans to boycott the game, but she decided to do so “to stand up in solidarity with people all over the world who do not get paid properly for their talents.”

Taylor also added that she suffered from depression and anxiety, which lead her to feel suicidal.

Hellena even wrote to the executive producer of Bayonetta 3 Hideki Kamiya personally to ask what her worth to the project was just before the $4,000 offer was submitted.

She also claimed that PlatinumGames blamed scheduling conflicts, to which Taylor said she had “nothing but time.”