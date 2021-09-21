All Rot and hat locations in Kena Bridge of Spirits

Kena Bridge of Spirits takes the titular protagonist on a journey of self-discovery, aided by the incredibly cute Rot. Along the way, you’ll uncover these Rot hidden away in various locations, and a whole variety of hats for them to wear as they accompany Kena as she uncovers the mystery of a long-lost village.

As you explore the vast map of Ember Lab’s Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you’ll have button prompts that appear which will let you rescue the Rot – the most adorable sidekicks you’ve ever seen. While cute, they can also be deadly and will rush to help you out in battle!

Throughout the course of the game, you’ll also come across a bounty of different hats to adorn your Rot with – from mushrooms to clovers, fox hats, bows, and even a rusty old pot!

Contents

Rot locations in Kena Bridge of Spirits

To find The Rot while journeying around the forgotten village as you uncover its secrets, you’ll notice heartbeats as you get close to the location of a Rot. Indicated through a circular icon with an image of the cuddly companion, you can approach it and uncover the critter to add them to your ever-growing team.

Spirit Masks can also be utilized here to see the world through a spirit’s eyes, showing hidden trails of purple footprints that will lead you close to their location.

Below are all the locations available in Kena Bridge of Spirits:

Ruins

You’ll start your journey here in the Ruins, and will be required to pick up these Rot as part of the opening storyline objective.

The Village

In the Village, there are 16 different spots to visit pick up and find these hidden Rots, so make sure to collect them all!

Taro’s Tree

As you explore this densely packed forest, make sure to uncover all the rocks you’re able to give these trapped Rots a brand new lease of life to aid you in your adventure.

Rusu Mountain

While crossing the Gorge and ascending the mountain up to Rusu’s House, you’ll be able to collect 13 more Rot to add to your band of cuteness!

Forgotten Forest

Location 5

Where to find Rot hats in Kena Bridge of Spirits

Rot hats can be found scattered throughout the Village map, tucked away in secret locations such as barrels and chests.

These hats provide your cute little band of critters with fun and whimsical styles to give them even more personality than the oodles of charm that they’ve already got.

All the locations for each hat are located below:

How to equip hats in Kena Bridge of Spirits

Once you’ve discovered all the Hats in-game, you’ll need to equip them! To do so, simply follow these steps:

Locate a Hat Cart (there’s one right in the center of the Village)

(there’s one right in the center of the Village) Interact with it, and a window will pop up.

Purchase the number of hats you’d like to assign to your Rot.

At the top, there’ll be a tab that says ‘ Equip Hats ‘ – select that.

‘ – select that. Now, you’ll be able to equip however many hats you like, depending upon how many you own of a particular style.

That’s it! Your Rot will now wear the styles you’ve chosen for them.

Make sure to experiment with different styles, and take out the in-game camera to snap pictures of them with the seamlessly integrated photo mode!

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about where to find The Rot and their hats in Kena Bridge of Spirits.

