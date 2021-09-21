How to take photos in Kena Bridge of Spirits: Photo mode, Cheese feature, more

Kena Bridge of Spirits features plenty of gorgeous environments, which makes the game’s photo mode a must for any adventurer.

Kena Bridge of Spirits is a world filled with wonder and beauty. From vast mountains to lush green forests, there are loads of scenic locations that are ripe for photo opportunities. Whether you’re a fan of snapping the perfect shot or just wish to document your adventure, then Kena’s photo mode enables you to do just that.

Just like most games, Kena Bridge of Spirits’ photo mode allows players to adjust everything from the angle, character poses, and various other settings. While the options available may be incredibly simple, with enough tweaking, you’ll be creating some truly stunning photos in no time.

How to take photos in Kena Bridge of Spirits

Taking screenshots and video clips via your console or PC is pretty simple, but if you wish to take some truly spectacular pictures, you’ll want to access Kena Bridge of Spirits’ built-in photo mode. In order to do this, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Press up on the d-pad. Adjust the height with LT/RT or L2/R2. Press the triangle button or the Y button to bring up the settings. Change the pose, format, filter, vignette, grain aberration, exposure, and aperture. Hit the action button with LB/L1 to adjust NPC and character reactions. Once you’re happy with the settings, simply press RB or R1 to take your photo.

Snapping the perfect photo in Kena Bridge of Spirits is really as simple as that. Now that you know how to use the game’s photo mode, you’ll be able to capture every moment from your adventure in stunning quality.

