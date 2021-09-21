All collectibles in Kena Bridge of Spirits: Cursed Chests, Spirit Mail & more

As you explore the vibrant and mysterious world of Kena: Bridges of Spirits, you’ll discover a variety of collectibles that will aid you on your journey.

Collectibles are one of the most exciting aspects of any game, as they usually offer players new powers or an insight into the world they’re exploring.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is certainly no different and is filled with countless secrets and mysteries to uncover.

While journeying through the title‘s charming world with novice Spirit Guide Kena, players will have to take on foes and banish any corruption or unnatural decay they encounter.

Luckily, with Meditation Spots increasing health and Cursed Chests offering useful rewards, collectibles can aid you on your adventure through the game.

Every collectible in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Keeping track of every collectible in the game can be difficult, so we’ve outlined exactly what you can expect to discover through your adventure.

Not only that, if you’re struggling to find these special items or locations, we’ve included a guide for different collectibles below.

Cursed Chests

Cursed Chests can be unlocked by completing a combat challenge that is activated by interacting with the chest. While taking on the enemies that defend these locations will be no easy task, they do provide a useful set of rewards if you come out on top.

If you’re struggling to find all of the Cursed Chests on your playthrough, consider checking out our dedicated guide that shows exactly where to find them all.

Memories

Memories are glimpses into the past that allow you to find out more about each of the Spirits’ lives and backstories. These collectibles act as extra lore for players who want to dive deep into the world of Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

The Rot

Definitely the cutest aspect of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the Rot are timid elusive creatures with black fur that help maintain the balance by decomposing rotten elements.

As a player, you can collect these spirits to help increase your Rot Level and unlock more powerful abilities. Don’t forget, once you’ve collected all of the Rot from one area, purple mushrooms will sprout indicating there’s no more to search for.

Rot Hats

As you make your way through the stunning world of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you’ll discover hats that you can put on your Rot followers. In order to equip them, you’ll need to head to a Hat Cart.

Don’t forget to check out our Rot Hat location guide if you want to collect every single accessory in the collection.

Spirit Mail

Left behind by villagers, Spirit Mail allows you to access brand-new hidden areas as well as unlock a variety of useful rewards. Once found, don’t forget to deliver your Spirit Mail to mailboxes in the village.

Karma

If you’re looking to boost Kena’s power, then you always need to be collecting Karma, as it’s used to unlock new abilities. You can create Karma by clearing the corruption from Flower Shrines, repositioning Owl and Cat statues, as well as restoring Garden Patches.

If you’re a little stuck on what abilities to unlock and how to do so, check out our dedicated Rot upgrades & Abilities guide.

Meditation Spots

Meditation Spots are locations in the game world that offer a permanent increase in your overall health once found. These will typically be found in the nearby environment following a boss battle.

If you feel you’re running low on health in your playthrough, consider checking out our dedicated Meditation Spots guide.

Gems

Gems are used to unlock Rot Hats you’ve discovered and can be found in chests and various other hiding spots.

So, there you have it, that rounds off our list of collectibles in Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Don’t forget to keep your eyes peeled during your playthrough and always explore every inch of any area you discover!