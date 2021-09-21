All Meditation Spot locations in Kena Bridge of Spirits

Kena Bridge of Spirits features lots of tough enemies and bosses that you’ll need to overcome, which makes Meditation Spots an essential find.

Adventuring through the vast world of Kena Bridge of Spirits can be tough, especially when playing on the game’s harder difficulty options. Not only does Kena feature plenty of fearsome foes, but there are also a number of bosses that can quickly chew through your health if you’re not careful.

Fortunately, there are plenty of Meditation Spots Kena can use to permanently increase her health. These scenic spots can be incredibly easy to miss, particularly if you’re busy trying to hunt down the game’s other collectibles. Whether you’re looking to maximize Kena’s survivability or just wish to tank a hit from a troublesome foe, then you’ll want to locate every Meditation Spot.

All Meditation Spots in Kena Bridge of Spirits

There are a total of 11 Meditation Spots in Kena Bridge of Spirits, with many of them being tucked away in hidden locations. Fortunately, we have tracked down every single one to help you avoid any unnecessary backtracking.

Meditation Spot 1

The first Meditation Spot can be found in the northwest corner of the Village, just opposite the mountains. This location is also home to three Rot and a Rot hat.

Meditation Spot 2

The next Meditation Spot is located directly southeast of the Village area.

Simply follow the path until you come across the three Rot, then interact with the Meditation Spot.

Meditation Spot 3

Once you’ve collected the second Meditation Spot, simply follow the path east and then head north up the track until you pass the giant tree stump. There will be a singular Rot and a Meditation Spot directly in front of you.

Meditation Spot 4

Head directly north of Meditation Spot 3 and keep going until you reach the fallen tree. Nestled at the base of the tree is a Rot Hat and a Meditation Spot.

Meditation Spot 5

Next, you’ll want to head directly east of the fallen tree and make your way over to the river. The Meditation Spot you’re looking for can be found on the very edge of the Gorge embankment, just opposite the small island.

Meditation Spot 6

Head to the very eastern section of the map and pass the broken bridge. You should see a village in the distance, which is home to Rusu’s House. The Meditation Spot you’re looking for can be found directly east of the village’s central building.

Meditation Spot 7

To get the next Meditation Spot, we’re going to travel over to the western section of the map. Make your way to the Village in the center of the map and cross the bridge to the west. Once you’ve crossed the bridge, head directly south.

Carefully make your way across to the island near the waterfall. Once you’ve reached the shore, simply climb up the steps to claim your prize.

Meditation Spot 8/9

Head west from the Village once again until you reach the broken bridge, then cross this section and head south. The first Meditation Spot can be found on top of a tree and the second is located on the very edge of the cliff, directly behind the tree.

Meditation Spot 10

Once you’ve collected the two Meditation Spots from the southern section of the map, it’s time to head directly north. Follow the path until you reach the mountainous village. Take the eastern path until you reach the forge. The Meditation Spot can be found tucked away in this location.

Meditation Spot 11

The final Meditation Spot is found in the northwestern corner of the map, just opposite the mountain village. Simply clamber your way up the rocky trail until you reach the very edge of the outcrop.

So, there you have it, every Meditation Spot location in Kena Bridge of Spirits. Make sure you check out our other guides to ensure you don’t miss a thing during your perilous adventure.