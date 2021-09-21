All abilities & Rot upgrades in Kena Bridge of Spirits

Kena Bridge of Spirits is a Pixar-style action-adventure title characterized by stunning vistas and fun combat, but just what abilities and upgrades can Kena and the Rot obtain on their adventure?

One of 2021’s most highly anticipated titles is Ember Lab’s Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Set in a Pixar-inspired universe just teeming with life, players follow Kena on her journey to purify her homeland.

Accompanied by adorable little creatures called The Rot, Kena jumps between her own world and the Spirit Realm in order to cleanse it corruption that’s overtaking the beautiful world. To do so, she’ll need an arsenal of unique abilities to keep her and her furry companions safe.

Advertisement

So, here’s all of Kena’s in-game abilities and the upgrades available for The Rot.

Contents

How to get Karma in Kena Bridge of Spirits

Before we take a look at Kena’s ability tree, you’ll need to start gathering some Karma. Karma is the game’s XP, which allows you to grow in power and obtain more abilities.

Read More:

In order to reel in some of the good stuff, you’ll need to:

Defeat enemies

Restore Garden Patches

Clear corruption from Flower shrines

Reposition Owl and Cat statues

Kena’s abilities

Once you’ve started wracking up some karma, you can level up Kena’s combat prowess. While the sequence is pretty linear, however, we’ve got some of her abilities and what they do listed below, with more expected to drop for her Spirit Bomb and Spirit Bow:

Advertisement

Ability Description Parry Counter After parrying, perform a spinning attack. Parry Courage Gain a Rot Action when you successfully parry an enemy attack. Shield Health + The strength of Kena’s shield is enhanced. Shield Health ++ The strength of Kena’s shield is enhanced. Perfect Charge Release a Heavy Attack with precise timing to deal massive damage. Air Slam Perform a devastating overhead attack from the air. Sprint Attack Light While sprinting, perform a quick sweeping attack. Sprint Attack Heavy While sprinting, perform a powerful overhead attack.

All Rot Upgrades in Kena Bridge of Spirits

Kena’s not the only one that’s preparing to vanquish the darkness, though. Her adorable fluffy companions are ready to take the fight to evil undoing their homeland.

Read More:

All of the Rot Upgrades available in Kena Bridge of Spirits so far are listed below:

Rot Upgrade Description Rot Hammer Create a Rot Hammer that can strike from a distance. Enter the Fray Start combat with one Rot Action available. Rot Bomb N/A Rot Arrow N/A Multishot N/A

So that’s it for Kena’s abilities and Rot Upgrades in Kena: Bridge of Spirits! For all of the latest news on Ember Lab’s newest adventure, be sure to check out our dedicated page.