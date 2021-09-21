All Cursed Chest locations in Kena Bridge of Spirits

Cursed Chests are one of the biggest collectibles to find in Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and we’ve got a handy map with all of their locations so you can unlock some great rewards.

In the gorgeous new game Kena: Bridge of Spirits, players will join novice Spirit Guide Kena as she travels through a corrupted village and discovers secrets along the way, from Gems to Karma and the adorable Rot that unlock powerful abilities.

Another major collectible in the Ember Lab title is Cursed Chests. When activated, players will be able to take part in a combat challenge. Completing these won’t be easy as enemies spawn in waves, but doing so will let you open the chest and receive some useful rewards.

Below, we’re going to explain how to find all of the Cursed Chests in Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and how to complete the combat challenges when you get to them.

Cursed Chest locations in Kena Bridge of Spirits

Cursed Chests can be difficult to find in Kena: Bridge of Spirits, as they require you to put your eagle-eyed exploring skills to the test. We’ve marked them all on the map above to make this quest a little easier.

You might find that some areas containing these chests are inaccessible as you progress through the game. In order to unlock these areas, you’ll need to find Spirit Mail and deliver them to mailboxes in the village.

For example, there are three Cursed Chests clustered together at the center of the map, but in order to access them, you’ll have to collect Spirit Mail #4 from the Forgotten Forest treetops platforming section.

Kena Bridge of Spirits Cursed Chests explained

Once you’ve found a Cursed Chest in Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you can attempt to open it to start the combat challenge. Here, you’ll be given a set amount of enemies to defeat before you can emerge victoriously.

The number of enemies remaining will be displayed in the top left corner of the screen. Use a mix of melee combat, long-range bow attacks, and any abilities you’ve unlocked so far to take down every enemy.

When the combat challenge is complete, you can return to the Cursed Chest to open it for real. Inside you’ll find some great rewards like Karma to help you on the rest of your journey.

