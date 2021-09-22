Respawn dev shuts down Titanfall fans’ hopes: “There’s nothing there”

Respawn’s battle royale hit Apex Legends replaced plans for a third game in the Titanfall series, and now it looks like all the studio’s efforts are focused elsewhere. A developer has told fans “don’t get your hopes up” in regards to the Titanfall series.

Both the first and second games are beloved by the community but have been marred by hackers and server issues, leaving them unplayable for long periods of time.

Meanwhile, fans of the series have held on to hope for either updates for Titanfall 2 or an announcement for Titanfall 3, but neither is likely, according to community coordinator Jason Garza.

Advertisement

“Nothing in works” for Titanfall

During a livestream on September 20, Garza was asked for “any comments on Titanfall,” to which he responded that it’s an old game with a lot of “mechs.”

“Don’t get your hopes up, man. I’ve said this before. We don’t have anything in [the] works. There’s nothing. There’s nothing there. We’ve got too many other games in the works right now.”

Unsurprisingly, this news left fans disappointed, but Garza did offer some clarification in the comments.

When a user responded that it was “time to give up on Titanfall being fixed,” Garza explained, “lol. Not what I meant. I was just talking the future of TF. We are still working on the current situation, but as always, can really telegraph those moves publicly.”

Advertisement

So, it sounds like Respawn is still working on protecting the existing Titanfall games, to prevent the ongoing hacks and DDoS attacks, but that work on any new content or games in the series is not happening.

It rules out some speculation recently from an NVIDIA leak where the name ‘Titanfall 3’ was mentioned. However, Titanfall 3 has been spotted in code before but is simply a placeholder name used for what eventually became Apex Legends.