Former Apex Legends dev sheds light on scrapped Titanfall 3 development

A developer that worked on both Titanfall games and Apex Legends spoke up about Titanfall 3 cancellation after news about it went viral on Twitter.

Earlier this year, Respawn’s CEO stated he would “love to see” Titanfall 3 but that it wouldn’t happen anytime soon. The story quickly picked up traction as fans of the franchise are still awaiting a proper sequel.

This was proven yet again when a recent IGN tweet referencing a story about Titanfall’s 3 cancelation went viral. The article included comments from one of the devs that stated that the game was 10 months into development before it was turned into Apex Legends.

Mohammad Alavim, the developer quoted in IGN’s article, spoke up on his personal Twitter that he “doesn’t understand why this blew up,” before giving more details about Titanfall 3’s cancellation.

Ex-Respawn dev Mohammad Alavim sheds light on Titanfall 3’s cancellation

The dev stated that he is confused why the information that Titanfall 3 was canceled in favor of Apex Legends blew up with interest despite being public knowledge for some time.

“It’s been public knowledge that TF3 was in development before the team pivoted to Apex Legends. It’s no mystery that the Titanfall team made Apex or that experimentation in TF3 development led to Apex,” stated Alavi in his series of Tweets.

“To those not in game dev – 10mo of preproduction doesn’t look like much of a product. It’s not like a game was scrapped – a prototype was scrapped in favor of a more promising prototype.

“To the argument that TF3 didn’t need to be much better than TF2 – I think you feel that way because of how unique TF2 felt. If TF3 was just more of the same, it would lack that feeling you’re yearning for. I’d rather leave fans with a fond memory than disappointed with mediocrity.”

Some Twitter users went on to explain to Mohammad that they find any mention of Titanfall 3 exciting because of fond memories from Titanfall 2, combined with a general lack of understanding of how a game looks 10 months into development.

With the Titanfall series director moving on to work on new IP for Respawn Entertainment chances are getting slimmer that we will hear anything about Titanfall 3.