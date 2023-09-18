Fans beg for Titanfall 3 as surprise Titanfall 2 update causes a spike in players

Titanfall 3 talk abounds following Respawn Entertainment’s stealth patch of Titanfall 2. The surprise update has players returning to the game in the thousands.

We definitely didn’t have a Titanfall 2 resurgence in our 2023 bingo card but developer Respawn Entertainment finally fixed the server issues that had left the game’s multiplayer inaccessible for years.

This fix coupled with recent hints in some Apex Legends patch notes has fans of the mech-battling FPS convinced that Titanfall 3 is coming. Respawn’s CEO even expressed their desire for a sequel to Titanfall 2 earlier this year.

Now seeing a massive spike in player count following Titanfall 2’s multiplayer revival, could it be enough to convince EA that it’s worth it? After jumping back into the game’s competitive online modes for the first time in years, players are more eager than ever for Titanfall 3.

Since Respawn’s recent patch, Titanfall 2 has been consistently maintaining player counts of over 20,000. According to Steam Charts, the game reached a 24-hour peak of 23,234 on PC alone.

Players are having no trouble finding multiplayer lobbies and wall-running to their heart’s content. Console players in the above Twitter thread reported similar experiences claiming they could find a match in “less than 10 seconds”.

This unexpected resurgence has fans of the series more hopeful than ever for a sequel down the line. “Titanfall 3 could happen if things keep up like this,” one user said. “I’d buy it day one, no question,” another replied.

While many players are hopeful, some aren’t as convinced. This is primarily due to the success of Apex Legends. “Respawn won’t waste their time on Titanfall 3 if Apex is already doing everything they need it to,” one user explained.

While there’s absolutely nothing concrete about the potential for Titanfall 3, the desire for it is certainly there. Interestingly enough, a sequel to Titanfall 2 was in development for months before being canceled.

The series director has since moved onto a new IP though. Any sequel, if one happens at all, will likely be years in the making, so don’t hold your breath just yet.

