Titanfall fans think Respawn hinted at third game in Apex Legends patch notes

A cryptic note at the end of the Harbinger event Apex Legends patch notes hinted towards some exciting Titanfall news.

Respawn is the developer of both the Titanfall and Apex Legends franchises but hasn’t released a Titanfall game for over seven years.

However, new information surfaced at the end of the Apex Legends patch notes that had loyal Titanfall fans excited for the franchise’s future.

Titanfall patch notes teaser explained

Iniqu1ty posted a tweet that he was shocked by what he had found in the Harbinger event patch notes: “what the actual…”

He found the teaser that drove fans crazy at the bottom of the official Respawn patch notes page: Incoming Transmission…. Subject: Nessie…. / 1394521200 / 1477638000 / 1549267200.

“If you search for these numbers, each one depicts the release date of Titanfall 1, Titanfall 2, and Apex Legends in Unix time,” Iniqu1ty was baffled to find.

Apex Legends and Titanfall community were shocked

The teaser caused a furor of excitement for fans of both Respawn games, Apex Legends and Titanfall.

But some Titanfall fans found it too good to believe, having waited for so long for Titanfall 3: “IM SO TIRED OF GETTING EXCITED OVER TITANFALL SHIT”

Furthermore, hints and teasers have left Titanfall fans before just to leave them left empty-handed. So, the community is trying not to get too excited about a long-awaited Titanfall 3 release but harbors a secret hope that the time for Titanfall 3 might be here.