Nvidia plays down rumors after accidentally ‘leaking’ GTA remasters & God of War on PC

Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming service revealed a series of upcoming PC releases earlier this week – but the company has moved to note that the titles are not confirmed.

Following a data mine earlier this week that revealed the likes of a Grand Theft Auto trilogy and God of War PC port, Nvidia has assured excited fans that the list itself is entirely “speculative”.

The list, which also included the likes of Halo 5, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Crysis 4, and Injustice 3, is in fact real – but Nvidia is keen to say that not all of the games that are on it are guaranteed to arrive. Interestingly, God of War is the only title with “Steam” listed as a release platform.

NVIDIA shoots down GTA Trilogy leak

Speaking to WCCFtech, NVIDIA’s statement reads:

“Nvidia is aware of an unauthorized published game list, with both released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing. Inclusion on the list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game.

“Nvidia took immediate action to remove access to the list. No confidential game builds or personal information were exposed.”

That’s not to say there isn’t a reason to keep an eye on things. For one, Windows Central has noted that some of the games found in the leaked Nvidia list are actually codenames for games, including that of the next Fable.

As per Windows Central, Nvidia’s GeForce Now platform has been an important part of game development during COVID-19.