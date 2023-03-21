Redfall is one of two highly anticipated Xbox exclusives releasing in 2023 – but its exclusivity doesn’t always mean Redfall will come to Xbox Game Pass. So, is Redfall going to be on Xbox Game Pass? We’ve got all the answers right here.

Combining frantic battles with the creepy supernatural, Redfall is a thrilling co-op experience that many PC and Xbox players are looking forward to. However, with its nature as a co-op or single-player game, many are wondering whether Redfall will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

After all, co-op games can be made considerably easier when the group are able to install the title through a service like Xbox Game Pass. So, will Redfall be coming to Xbox Game Pass or will you and your friends have to separately buy the title? We’ve got all the answers here.

Article continues after ad

Is Redfall coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Arkane Studios Redfall will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on release.

Yes, Redfall will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. Luckily, the co-op game will be arriving on the popular Xbox service as soon as it releases, so subscribers can easily jump into the mystical yet deadly world of Redfall without having to purchase the game on its own.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’s worth noting that the version of Redfall that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass is the standard version, if you want the Bite Back edition which comes with skins and weapons, then you’ll have to purchase that separately.

So, that’s everything you need to know about whether Redfall will be on Xbox Game Pass.

Article continues after ad

While waiting for Redfall to release on Xbox Game Pass, be sure to check out what else will be arriving on Xbox Game Pass in the coming months, or take a look at our Redfall hub to ensure you’re fully prepared to wipe out some nasty Vamps.