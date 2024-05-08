Redfall was just days away from biggest update yet when Microsoft shuttered studio

Redfall’s devs were working on a big update as part of a roadmap of support for the troubled game when Microsoft suddenly shut down Arkane Austin, among other recently acquired studios.

On May 7, Microsoft shockingly shut down several of its studios, most notably Tango Gameworks and Arcane Austin, creators of games like Hi-Fi Rush and Redfall respectively.

Arcane’s Redfall came out in 2023 to a severely negative reception, with many poor reviews criticizing its gameplay and bugs. Although, Arcane had promised to deliver updates to rectify problems such as a missing offline mode and a lack of overall content.

Article continues after ad

However, it has all been canceled now as the studio shut down while the devs were actively working on new major updates for Redfall.

As reported by IGN, Redfall had a “roadmap of support” that was actively being worked on right up until the studio was shuttered.

According to IGN’s sources, a much-requested offline mode was also being worked on and would have been added in Redfall’s May update. But as the team no longer exists, fans can no longer expect this update.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, content such as a Hero Pass that would have added two new characters to the shooter was scheduled for a Halloween release.

Article continues after ad

Due to the studio closure, Arkane announced that all Redfall players who purchased the Hero Pass will be eligible to receive in-game credits for equal value.

Arkane assured that Redfall’s servers will remain online after the closures, though for how long remains to be seen.