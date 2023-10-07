Redfall finally gets 60 FPS mode on Xbox 6 months after launch

Months after its rocky launch, Redfall finally gets a 60 FPS option for Xbox players in Update 2 amongst other improvements to the core gameplay.

As far as the worst video game launch of the year goes, Bethesda’s Redfall might take that title come the end of 2023. Redfall launched with immensely high expectations, just for it all to come crashing down upon its launch.

As things started to look worse, with players struggling to fill lobbies, a new update has come to bring players back to the vampire-fest.

Update 2 has deployed, bringing in many new features that have those who are still playing Redfall rejoicing, including a 60 FPS option for Xbox players.

Redfall launched back in May 2023, and its launch was catastrophic. Since then, the team at Arkane Studios has been hard at work, looking to implement changes to the maligned shooter.

The latest update is headlined by a 60 FPS option for Xbox Series X|S players, which is a stark contrast to the 4K, 30 FPS Series X and 1440p, 30 FPS for the weaker Series S launch options.

Alongside those performance numbers, players can finally perform stealth takedowns on unaware foes. Many other welcome changes come with this patch such as world balancing, increased enemy population, bug fixes, and more.

Despite the shockingly low player base, much of the feedback to this update has been positive.

“A far bigger update than I would have expected. Well done to everyone involved” one Twitter user replied.

Users on Reddit are raving about it as well, saying that the game is worth playing now that it’s been significantly improved. Though the fact that the game still doesn’t have matchmaking has warded off some who had considered jumping back into the game.

As Xbox looks to drive the power of GamePass, expect many more changes to come to Redfall. How long it’ll take will be the question, but for the time being, it seems to be part of a long term plan to bring the game back from the grave despite it having already taken a stake to the heart in the form of middling reviews and a player base that quickly evaporated.