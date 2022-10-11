PS5 shipments up by 400% in time for God of War Ragnarok release

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

New data shows PS5 shipments in the United States have enjoyed an incredible year-on-year increase, just in time for God of War Ragnarok.

The PS5 broke sales records upon hitting store shelves in late 2020. However, parts shortages related to the global health crisis have seen Sony temper its expectations a couple of times since then.

Because Sony and other hardware manufacturers were unable to cater to supply demands, the reseller market skyrocketed for a time, thus making it even more difficult for customers to get their hands on new consoles.

Slowly but surely times are changing, such that even PS5 consoles have become somewhat more readily available for online shoppers.

PS5 shipments enjoy a massive year-on-year increase in the US

Statistics shared by MST Financial’s Senior Analyst, David Gibson, paint a good picture of how much the PS5 supply situation has improved in recent months.

The new data indicates that PS5 shipments in the United States alone were up by 400% between September 2021 and September 2022.

Gibson posits such improvements will especially benefit Sony’s push for the upcoming release of God of War Ragnarok.

Though Kratos’ next adventure is also landing on PS4, Sony likely expects the new title to help move a good number of PS5 units.

The massive boost to PS5 shipments in the States is bound to bolster Black Friday and the forthcoming holiday season, as well.

Because the above information comes courtesy of import data, specific numbers remain unknown. Still, by Gibson’s estimation, Xbox isn’t doing too shabby, either.

In a follow-up tweet, the analyst estimated that Xbox’s US supply has increased an impressive 89% year-over-year.

Nintendo, on the other hand, experienced a 59% decrease between September 2021 and September 2022, though Gibson noted the company is “ramping up production.”

God of War Ragnarok hits stores for PS4 and PS5 on November 9.