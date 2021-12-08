PS Now January 2022: Rumors, leaks, announcement date

PlayStation owners can prepare for a monthly update with PS Now for January 2022, so what’s new on PlayStation’s subscription service?

PS Now may have been slow to find its feet, but PlayStation’s subscription service does keep getting better. The service has offered big PlayStation exclusives, as well as iconic titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, and even the recently released GTA 3 Remastered.

Don’t forget, PS Now is a separate membership to PS Plus – so if you’re a member of both, you’ll get even more games each month. Here’s everything we know about the PS Now January 2022 lineup.

When will PS Now January 2022 games be revealed?

The PS Now games typically launch during the first week of the month, and we expect that trend to continue with PS Now for January. Sony has been revealing games later and later, though, so it could even be a little further into the month before we find out what we’re playing. For now, we’d expect it to be announced on January 3.

We do already know that GTA III Remastered is leaving the service in January, having been added in December – so be sure to play it while you can.

The games are always announced on PlayStation’s Blog, so we’ll keep an eye out and update this page as we hear more.

If you’re itching for new games to play, though, you’ll find new PS Plus games announced at the end of December like clockwork.

What is PlayStation Now?

PlayStation Now, better known as PS Now, is Sony’s subscription service that allows players to play hundreds of games from PS4, PS3, and even PS2 libraries.

While it’s a shame there aren’t PS5 games included, the service has gone from offering games via streaming to offering a growing number as downloads – so there’s a solution for everyone.

It’s worth noting that PS Now is a separate product from PS Plus, so you’ll have to pay for both services.

How to join PS Now

If you want to take advantage of these games while they’re available, here’s what you need to do.

On the home screen of your PlayStation console, scroll over to your Library on the far right side and open it. Scroll down to Applications and find PS Now. You’ll be able to browse the available titles without paying for a subscription. If you find something you like, click on it. This should bring up the appropriate payment form and prompt.

All of these new additions, combined with the unparalleled library of classic titles make PS Now a better deal every single month – so be sure to sign up in time for the PS Now January 2022 games.

For more on PlayStation freebies, be sure to check out all we know about January 2022’s PS Plus games.