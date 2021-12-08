PS Plus January 2022: Rumors, leaks & announcement date

A new year means new freebies for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Here’s everything we know about PS Plus in January 2022.

PlayStation and Xbox have been in a head-to-head battle to see who can provide the best subscription service in terms of free games. While Xbox Game Pass has now merged with EA Play (leading to a sharp drop-off for Games With Gold, some would say), PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now both keep offering high-quality titles.

With every passing month comes a whole new collection of titles, all of which are available to players for the cost of a PS Plus membership. Here’s everything we know about PS Plus in January 2022.

PS Plus January 2o22 rumors

PlayStation Plus in December took a bizarre turn. While we got the usual duo of PS4 titles with Lego DC Super-Villains and Mortal Shell, we also got a new version of Godfall that focuses entirely on the game’s endgame content – something no one had predicted.

In terms of predictions, some are hoping we’ll see Deep Rock Galactic come to the service, as well as DIRT 5 – Codemaster’s off-road racer. As soon as we hear of any rumors or leaks, we’ll update this page.

When will PS Plus games for January be announced?

PlayStation Now updates may drop on the PlayStation Blog out of nowhere at the start of a new month, but PlayStation Plus is much more consistent.

That’s because most of the time, the games are revealed on the last Wednesday of the month at 8:30AM PST / 11:30AM EST / 4:30PM BST / 5:30PM CEST. With that in mind, we’d expect an announcement on December 29.

They’re then made available on the first Tuesday of the month, so expect October’s games on Tuesday, January 4.

How to get PS Plus games for free

If you are looking to claim these games as a part of the January 2022 lineup, then you are going to need to follow some basic steps.