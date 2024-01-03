Is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown coming to Steam Deck?

With the launch of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on the horizon, Steam Deck owners may be curious to know if the latest game will be perfect to play on the go.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the latest in the beloved Prince of Persia series, which looks to be inspired by it’s old school roots. With the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown release date closer than ever, many are excited to start swinging from platform to platform, while avoiding the iconic pitfalls that wait in this brand-new action-adventure platformer.

The game will be available on just about everything, from the the PS4/5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, come launch, but you might be curious if you’ll be able to swing into action on the Steam Deck. Having a plethora of games available on the go is what makes the Steam Deck one of the best handhelds out there, after all, and nothing beats being able to add yet another well-performing game to its ever-growing library.

With that in mind, here’s everything we know about whether or not Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is coming to Steam Deck.

Is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on Steam Deck?

Ubisoft

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown won’t be available natively on Steam Deck, but there are ways to run the game on the handheld platform.

Previous games in the three-decade-long franchise are playable on the Valve handheld, by varying degrees, yet it’s not as simple when it comes to the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. While it will be available on a myriad of platforms come launch, including PC, it won’t be available on Steam.

The game not being natively available on the Steam Deck isn’t ideal, yet the situation isn’t entirely bleak. It’s currently available to pre-order on the Ubisoft and Epic Games Store, which can be accessed from your Valve handheld. By installing Heroic Game Launcher on the Steam Deck, you can get access to your Epic Games library on the go, including Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Without natively being available on Steam, there isn’t Valve’s helpful (though not always dependable) verification process to go by, and so whether or not it’ll actually perform well on the Steam Deck, or the upgraded OLED models, remains to be seen.

However, the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown PC requirements aren’t very demanding, which bodes well for the device. Developer Ubisoft Montpellier only asks for an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960, or an AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics cards to hit even the recommend specs, both being much older GPUs.

When it comes to storage space, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown only needs 30GB of your precious storage space, which is pretty small by today’s standards. By picking up one of the best microSD cards for Steam Deck, you can ensure you have plenty storage to spare, especially if you’re using one of the older LCD models.

