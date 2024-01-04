Is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown a reboot or a sequel?

The Prince of Persia series contains lots of time travel and multiverse shenanigans. So, will Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown be a reboot or a sequel?

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is just the latest chapter in a sprawling and long-running franchise that has been rebooted multiple times. Not only that but some continuities within the series have also been brought back years later after being rebooted, creating a complicated web of games that are all set in different universes.

Article continues after ad

To make life even more confusing, due to the Sands of Time plot device, time travel is also a common element of the series. We’ll do our best to keep things simple, but below, we’ll aim to answer if Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a sequel to an existing continuity or a reboot set in its own timeline.

Article continues after ad

Ubisoft The Prince in the rebooted Prince of Persia.

The Sands of Time

Most modern Prince of Persia fans will be more familiar with the Sands of Time series rather than the classic retro games from the pre-Playstation consoles. Originally released on the PS2, GameCube, and original Xbox, the Sands of Time rebooted the Prince of Persia series for a new generation. It was also followed by two direct sequels, the Warrior Within and the Two Thrones.

Article continues after ad

Ubisoft rebooted the series again in 2008, on the PS3 and Xbox 360 with a different story, art style, and cast of characters. It also had no canonical connection to the Sands of Time series. Apart from some additional media and a spin-off on the Nintendo DS, this continuity would go no further.

Article continues after ad

In 2010, Ubisoft would return to the Sands of Time continuity, releasing a fourth game called The Forgotten Sands, continuing the adventures of the previous Prince of Persia. A remake of the Sands of Time is also in development at Ubisoft but was delayed until sometime after 2023. With the release of The Lost Crown, the remake could be canceled, however, Ubisoft has not confirmed this.

Article continues after ad

Ubisoft The hero of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Is The Lost Crown a reboot or a sequel?

Speaking with RockPaperShotgun, Ubisoft confirmed that The Lost Crown is “not a reboot, it’s a whole new chapter,” implying that the new game has some narrative connection to the previous games.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The game’s story introduces a new hero named Sargon, a young member of a warrior clan named The Immortals who must travel to the cursed city of Mount Qaf to rescue the kidnapped Prince Ghassan.

Article continues after ad

Whether Prince Ghassan and Sargon are connected to the previous Prince from the Sands of Time games is unknown at this time. Currently, Ubisoft’s above words stating that the game isn’t a reboot is all we have to go on, so it will be interesting to see if The Lost Crown ends up being a sequel to The Forgotten Sands, or a new story altogether.

Article continues after ad

For more Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown content, check out some of our below guides:

Is Lost Crown coming to Steam Deck | Lost Crown PC Requirments | Is Lost Crown coming to Nintendo Switch | Is Lost Crown open world | Is Lost Crown a reboot or a sequel | Is Lost Crown coming to Xbox Game Pass