Prince of Persia Remake development is basically starting over from scratch

In an update concerning its troubled Prince of Persia remake, Ubisoft confirmed that development has returned to the conception phase.

Ubisoft originally unveiled The Sands of Time remake in late 2020, at the time promising an early 2021 launch date. The game’s questionable visual quality forced the publisher to withdraw its release plans and give developers at the Pune and Mumbai offices more time to iron out the problems.

Uncertainty about the remake’s standing lasted for months on end, with Ubisoft ultimately canceling preorders and handing the project over to The Sands of Time’s original creator – Ubisoft Montréal.

The latest update suggests fans of the classic will have to wait much longer for the Prince’s return.

Prince of Persia Remake development is starting over

On May 24, Ubisoft updated its “Information” page for The Sands of Time Remake, most notably informing readers that “the game is currently in the conception phase.”

The page’s “State of the game” section goes on to note that the Montréal studio has entered an “early stage of development,” which involves “building up the team, defining priorities, developing prototypes, and testing gameplay elements.”

Ubisoft The Prince of Persia remake is now delayed indefinitely.

In short, Ubisoft is rewinding the clock on the long-awaited Sand of Time remake and starting over from scratch. There are also currently no plans to remake any of the other Prince of Persia titles, the publisher confirmed.

What’s more, a separate news post reveals Prince of Persia will not make an appearance during Ubisoft Forward in June. Reason suggests the game is unlikely to return to the spotlight for quite some time.

And Producer Jean-Francois Naud mentioned in the blog post that players shouldn’t expect to hear more about the project this year.