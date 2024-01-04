Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the next chapter in the legendary franchise but will it be coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch? Here’s what we know.

Considered the older brother of the Assassin’s Creed series by some, Prince of Persia is Ubisoft’s original platform adventure game and has gone by many iterations throughout its long history. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the next chapter in the series and will be coming to all modern consoles in mid-January 2024, but is it also coming to Xbox Game Pass on day 1?

Article continues after ad

Below, we’ll keep track of this information and provide a definitive answer to the question; is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown coming to Xbox Game Pass? We’ll also update this guide should things change.

Article continues after ad

Ubisoft Is the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on Xbox Game Pass?

Is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown coming to Game Pass?

No, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is not coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one. There’s also been no word on it coming to the service in the future either.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Of course, this could always change, and Microsoft could decide to add the game in the future. After all, Ubisoft games are added to the service all the time. But as things stand, the game will not be included as part of Game Pass.

Article continues after ad

Therefore, those planning on picking up a copy will need to decide if they spend their money on any edition of the game.