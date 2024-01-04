Will Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown be open world?

The Prince of Persia series of platform games are often relatively linear rather than encouraging exploration. Will Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown feature an open-world design?

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is just the latest chapter in the franchise and one that defined platform games as we know them. Ubisoft would later go on to work on the Assassin’s Creed series, one that meshed platform gaming with an open-world sandbox. However, the Prince of Persia series would continue to be a more linear design, offering a more curated experience instead of one that encouraged exploration.

Now that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is upon us, will Ubisoft adopt a design that’s more similar to the Assassin’s Creed games? Or will they stick to the formula and release a more linear and hand-crafted platform adventure like previous entries in the Prince of Persia series?

Ubisoft 2D Prince of Persia is back!

Is Lost Crown open world?

No, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will not be an open-world game.

Like the Prince of Persia Sands of Time series games, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be a more curated and linear platforming adventure, rather than an open-world game.

In fact, the game will have more in common with the earlier 2D Metroidvania games than the ones on PS2 and PS3. Ubisoft has described The Lost Crown as a 2.5D side-scrolling action-adventure platform game, meaning it will embrace the roots of the series, but will still feature some modern elements and design choices.

While this may be disappointing to fans of the series who yearn for a fully open-world Prince of Persia game, we’d recommend checking out Assassin’s Creed Mirage for the closest thing there is to that in 2024.

