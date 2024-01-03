Is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown coming to Nintendo Switch?

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the latest Prince of Persia game in 13 years. Since the game is a 2D platformer, many fans are wondering if they can play the game on their handheld Nintendo Switch.

The Lost Crown is much smaller in scope when compared to the Sands of Time Trilogy, which made a lot of fans upset when the first trailer was released as many fans were excited to see the new Sands of Time Remake.

As of writing, the release date for the Sands of Time remake is still unknown, as the game is undergoing major changes after receiving major backlash for its first trailer.

The Lost Crown serves as a fresh break amidst all this chaos as the game hearkens back to the old Prince of Persia games since the old games were 2D side scrollers too, with an emphasis on platforming and puzzle solving.

Now, let’s see whether or not you will be able to shift back time on your Nintendo Switch.

Ubisoft The prince in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on Nintendo Switch?

Yes, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be available to play on the Nintendo Switch. The game is perfect to play on your handheld device, and to no one’s surprise, it will be available to play when it releases on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S and Microsoft Windows on January 15, 2024.

This is great news for Prince of Persia fans who might want to play a 2D side scroller on the go, especially when you get to control time with the Prince’s powers.

How Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown fares when compared to its predecessors remains to be seen, but the game does look promising despite the backlash it has received.