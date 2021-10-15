Pokemon Go What Lies Beneath The Mask research tasks & Yamask rewards

A brand new ‘What Lies Beneath the Mask?’ Special Research story has debuted in Pokemon Go for the Halloween Mischief event, and there are some great Yamask rewards on offer for completing all of the tasks.

Niantic is celebrating spooky season in the right way, as the second half of October 2021 will feature new creatures, some Shiny debuts, and a brand new Special Research story as part of Pokemon Go’s Halloween Mischief event.

That event-exclusive Special Research story is called ‘What Lies Beneath the Mask?’ and it offers Trainers the perfect opportunity to catch both Yamask and Galarian Yamask, two species that can only be found during Halloween events.

The Special Research story goes live on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 10am local time and has no expiration date, so you can complete it in your own time. Below, you’ll find all of the tasks and rewards on offer.

Pokemon Go ‘What Lies Beneath the Mask’ Special Research tasks

Here are all of the steps, tasks, and rewards for the ‘What Lies Beneath the Mask?’ Special Research story in Pokemon Go:

Step 1 of 4

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokemon – 400 Stardust

Transfer 9 Pokemon – Duskull encounter

Make 49 Nice Throws – 9 Ultra Balls

Rewards: Yamask encounter, 9 Nanab Berries, and 4000 XP

Step 2 of 4

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokemon – Pikachu encounter

Make 9 Curveball Throws – 490 Stardust

Use 49 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Banette encounter

Rewards: Galarian Yamask encounter, 9 Razz Berries, and 4000 XP

Step 3 of 4

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokemon – 400 Stardust

Catch 9 different species of Ghost-type Pokemon – Alolan Marowak encounter

Make 49 Great Throws – 49 Poke Balls

Rewards: Galarian Yamask encounter, 9 Pinap Berries, and 4000 XP

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – 49 XP

Claim Reward! – 490 XP

Claim Reward! – 4900 XP

Rewards: 4 Yamask Candy, 9 Yamask Candy, and 4900 Stardust

What are the ‘What Lies Beneath the Mask’ rewards?

The main rewards on offer in the ‘What Lies Beneath the Mask?’ Special Research are encounters with Yamask and Galarian Yamask, two species that are only available to catch in Pokemon Go during October’s Halloween events.

Getting enough Candy to evolve Yamask into Cofagrigus and Galarian Yamask into Runerigus is no easy task thanks to the Pokemon’s exclusivity, but this Special Research will also offer Yamask Candy as a reward for completing all 4 Steps.

That’s not all, though, as there are also encounters with other Halloween-themed Pokemon like Banette, Alolan Marowak, and a very special costume Pikachu to unlock by completing each Step in the Special Research story.

Once you’ve finished this Special Research story, check out all the other features you can enjoy during Creepy Companions and the Halloween Mischief event.