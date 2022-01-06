PlayStation Tournaments feature announced for PS5 coming in 2022

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan announced that the competitive esports-focused feature PlayStation Tournaments will be released for the PS5 later in 2022.

During CES 2022 PlayStation CEO and Sony Interactive Entertainment President Jim Ryan hosted a presentation that announced some big news for fans of the PlayStation ecosystem.

Ryan unveiled the new PSVR 2 for PS5, the hardware sequel to the original PSVR that dropped for PS4 back in 2016, which has a potential holiday 2022 release window.

The CEO also made an important announcement for PS5 owners who are more interested in the competitive side of gaming.

PlayStation Tournaments on PS5

Jim Ryan took time out of the presentation to talk directly to PlayStation 5 owners who want to get more involved in esports.

“This year, we’re planning to release a new Tournaments feature on PS5”, Ryan said. PlayStation Tournaments originated on the PS4 in 2016 in a collaborative effort with the ESL, the popular esports and production company.

The feature allowed players to enter into competitions for specific games, with various prizes available.

Sony filed for a patent on ‘Online Tournament Integration’ for the PlayStation 5 in Summer 2021, which would allow the PlayStation Network to generate tournament brackets without needing each game to have competitive functionality built-in.

Jim Ryan didn’t give any more details regarding when PlayStation Tournaments would make its way to consoles, other than sometime in 2022.

With exciting new apps and features like Discord on the way to PS5, the console is giving players tons of reasons to be excited about the future.