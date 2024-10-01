Is PSN down? Server status, maintenance & outage updates

Is the PlayStation Network (PSN) currently down? Here’s the latest on the status of the online service used by millions of players across Sony hardware.

While we thankfully haven’t had anything close to the infamous 2011 outage that kept PSN down for a whopping 23 days straight, Sony’s service has certainly faced plenty of hiccups over the years.

Occasionally, the system does falter, leaving countless gamers around the globe without any access to online functionality. That impacts not only the ability to engage in multiplayer titles, but even just to sign in, look at the store, and in some cases, even boot up games that require an internet connection.

If you’re struggling to access the PSN right now, here’s a look at the current server status.

PSN server status

PSN is currently experiencing issues around the globe across almost all major networks. Players are reporting problems far and wide with most left unable to play online whatsoever.

“Services are busy right now. We’ll be back soon.” That’s the most common error message appearing for players on PlayStation as servers are impacted by a widespread outage.

While Sony is yet to provide more than a general statement, rest assured they’re well aware of the troubles. “We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” a message on the official PlayStation site reads.

How to check server status?

The best way to check the PSN server status is through the official PlayStation website. Currently, it shows four of five core pillars impacted, including gaming and social.

Sony will update the status of its services on this site as soon as any new updates are ready to be shared. Otherwise, it’s wise to keep an eye out on social media for any urgent updates.

We’ll be sure to keep you up to speed on all the latest right here as the situation develops.