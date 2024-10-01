PSN outage leads to hilarious PlayStation memes as server struggles continue

PSN users have flooded social media and are exhibiting a strong meme game amid the global server outage that has impacted all PlayStation gamers.

PlayStation players have been thrown into a frenzy after the PlayStation Network’s (PSN) unexpected outage on September 30, 2024. While the PSN has had its share of ups and downs, a global server outage is more of a rare occurrence.

After the huge outage in 2011, which saw the PSN go down and stay down for 23 days, Sony has worked hard to ensure this does not happen again. However, this recent outage is proving to be a huge hassle for those who want to play a game or have a night-time chill session online.

Despite clear frustrations, PlayStation users have taken this as an opportunity to flex their meme game, with many flooding to X (formerly Twitter) to share jokes that poke fun at the problem and call out Sony.

PlayStation is currently trending on the platform and already has over 80,000 posts. All this in just the first few hours of servers being offline.

One X user wrote, “PSN servers are down. Fix this sh*t before I crash out”, and accompanied the caption with an old but iconic WWF video of wrestlers going crazy around a very fragile-looking table.

While PlayStation users are clearly annoyed by PSN’s downtime, some have also noted how their girlfriends are excited to know that they’ll have to jump out of their session and spend some time with their partner as a result.

Not all PlayStation users are annoyed by the server outage, with one X user revealing that the “PSN Server crashed while losing 21-0 in Madden” and rejoicing that this loss won’t count.

So, while the PSN servers are down and you need a pick-me-up, X is flooded with PlayStation users sharing memes and taking jabs at Sony.

These comedic responses will keep you entertained until you can log back into your PSN account and jump back into whatever game you enjoyed before the Network came crashing down. We’ll keep you updated when that’s the case.