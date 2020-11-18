FaZe Banks gives surprise response about PS5 vs Xbox Series X debate - Dexerto

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have finally debuted, but one of gaming content’s modern pioneers, FaZe Banks, has surprisingly told fans to ignore both next-gen consoles and prioritize a PC instead.

FaZe Clan, originally FaZe Sniping, was founded in 2010 and grew on the back of trickshotting content in Call of Duty. In 2014, Banks moved in with Thomas ‘Temperrr’ Oliveira and the gaming brand’s portfolio began incorporating lifestyle content as well.

Years later, FaZe Clan has matured into one of the world’s premier content producers and esports organizations, with about eight different professional teams under its umbrella alongside dozens of creators.

But Banks has also seemingly matured in his tastes as well, causing him to spurn the systems that gave him his start in gaming when asked about the next-gen by a reporter. While many of FaZe’s original, nostalgic clips were made playing on the Xbox 360, Banks has surprisingly advised people that it’s time to move on from the console roots.

As shared on TikTok, Banks was asked if he had been able to procure the PS5 yet. The questioner was likely curious to know if Banks was able to work his connections enough to secure the console despite how difficult pre-orders were to lock in.

Instead, Banks decided it was time to let people know that the PS5 and Xbox Series X aren’t even worth worrying about. Upon hearing the word “PS5,” he whipped around, pulled down his face mask, and started dropping knowledge: “Real s**t. Consoles? Guys, it’s 2020 … F**k Xbox, f**k PlayStation. Stack your bread, buy a f**king PC. Buy a good machine.”

Over the years, FaZe’s content has evolved from Xbox clips shared on YouTube to a number of streamers, video editors, and other creators using high-end computers to earn millions of dollars across Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms. As such, it’s unsurprising that Banks recognizes the importance of “a good machine” for those who want to game (especially if they want to make money doing so).

Although he is vehement that a quality PC should be the top priority, he was clear that he remains appreciative of the consoles that gave so many gamers their start: “Microsoft, love you. Sony, love you.”