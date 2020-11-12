 Best places to get your PS5 on release day - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

Best places to get your PS5 on release day

Published: 12/Nov/2020 22:45

by Marco Rizzo
The PlayStation 5 has officially been revealed.
Sony

Share

PS5

The new generation of Sony consoles has been released! Unfortunately, if you have not pre-ordered the console it might be difficult to get your hands on one.

Almost seven years since the release of the Playstation 4, customers will once again experience the difficulties of console launch day -retailer websites crashing, the stock quickly selling out, etc.

One nightmare we are not going through this year is the long queues and people crowding around stores…for obvious safety reasons.

Due to the earlier release of the Xbox Series X/S, this will be the second time some people go through this process.

PS5 console
PlayStation
The PS5 will cost around $499.99 and $399.99 for the Standard and Digital Editions, respectively.

Getting a PS5 on the 12th of November sounds like it’s going to be a challenge. However, you might not have to wait until the holidays or even next month to be able to snatch your console. This guide could provide some useful advice on how to approach your purchase.

Where to buy a PS5

Unfortunately, Pre-orders of the PS5 sold out months ago. Earlier in November, Sony announced that consumers will not be allowed to go to stores to buy a PS5 console without a preorder due to safety concerns.

Playstation CEO Jim Ryan stated that it will be a hard time for customers that were looking forward to buying the new console on launch day.

Luckily there are some online retailers that could still have some in stock. Remember to keep checking for stock availability, some stores will be updating it all through Day 1 and the following days. For example, on November 12, Walmart is expected to have runs of PS5 availability every three hours from 12 p.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT.

A beacon of hope could be presented in the form of local outlets, as they could have units not yet sold due to people focusing on the big chains.

If you are truly desperate, scalpers have already started to flip consoles for almost four times the price.

eBay PS5 scalping
eBay
Would you pay $1000 extra to have the console earlier?

Availability will change depending on your region, and it’s worth remembering that if you live in Europe or in the United Kingdom, the PS5 will not be available for purchase until the 19th of November.

Don’t worry too much if you are not able to secure the console on launch day, you will be presented with several opportunities in the coming days and weeks! Remember that the days following the release of a new console will always be the hardest but the supply of consoles will definitely meet the demand in due time.

Apex Legends

How to get Apex Legends Ascension Starter Pack with Horizon Skin

Published: 12/Nov/2020 21:26

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment/EA

Share

Respawn Entertainment has released the Apex Legends Ascension Starter Pack, which includes everything that you need to start out the brand new season, including some Apex Coins and a brand new skin. Here’s how you can get your hands on it.

Starter Packs are nothing new for Apex Legends. The tradition has been around for a while now: a new season releases and with it comes a brand new starter pack that includes some fun items for fans to sink their teeth into. It’s never anything major or packed full of content, but it’s a nice way to jump into the season.

Season 7, otherwise known as Ascension, follows that tradition with a starter pack of its own. Here’s a rundown of what it includes and how you can get your hands on it.

What’s included in the Ascension Starter Pack?

Like every other starter pack, this one includes both a skin and 600 Apex Coins for in-game use. Given the fact that the Legend this season is Horizon, you’ll be getting an extra skin for her. Based on the artwork it looks fairly interesting, with some shiny blue accents to complement an otherwise white and gold aesthetic.

As for the 600 Apex Coins, fans can use them on cosmetic items for their characters and weapons. It’s not a whole lot but considering how cheap it is, it’s a relatively good value.

Electronic Arts/Respawn/Sony
The Ascension Starter Pack can be downloaded on PlayStation, Xbox, EA Origins, or Steam.

How do I get the Ascension Starter Pack?

Like all the other Starter Packs, accessing this new one is quick and easy. Because it’s a premium piece of content, there’s no hoops you have to go through or extra steps you have to do.

  1. Log onto your system’s digital storefront
  2. Search for the Apex Legends Ascension Starter Pack
  3. Select “purchase” and input all of the appropriate information
  4. Enjoy revamped cosmetics on the revamped map in a revamped season

After that, everything should show up in-game the next time you boot it up. If you don’t want to go searching on your own, which is understandable given how complicated it can be at times, you can find the direct links to the Ascension Starter Pack below.

All in all, this seems like a good pack to get new players started in Apex Legends. The pack costs $4.99, so if you have that to spare, it might be worth it.