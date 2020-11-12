Best places to get your PS5 on release day - Dexerto

The new generation of Sony consoles has been released! Unfortunately, if you have not pre-ordered the console it might be difficult to get your hands on one.

Almost seven years since the release of the Playstation 4, customers will once again experience the difficulties of console launch day -retailer websites crashing, the stock quickly selling out, etc.

One nightmare we are not going through this year is the long queues and people crowding around stores…for obvious safety reasons.

Due to the earlier release of the Xbox Series X/S, this will be the second time some people go through this process.

Getting a PS5 on the 12th of November sounds like it’s going to be a challenge. However, you might not have to wait until the holidays or even next month to be able to snatch your console. This guide could provide some useful advice on how to approach your purchase.

Where to buy a PS5

Unfortunately, Pre-orders of the PS5 sold out months ago. Earlier in November, Sony announced that consumers will not be allowed to go to stores to buy a PS5 console without a preorder due to safety concerns.

Playstation CEO Jim Ryan stated that it will be a hard time for customers that were looking forward to buying the new console on launch day.

Luckily there are some online retailers that could still have some in stock. Remember to keep checking for stock availability, some stores will be updating it all through Day 1 and the following days. For example, on November 12, Walmart is expected to have runs of PS5 availability every three hours from 12 p.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT.

A beacon of hope could be presented in the form of local outlets, as they could have units not yet sold due to people focusing on the big chains.

If you are truly desperate, scalpers have already started to flip consoles for almost four times the price.

Availability will change depending on your region, and it’s worth remembering that if you live in Europe or in the United Kingdom, the PS5 will not be available for purchase until the 19th of November.

Don’t worry too much if you are not able to secure the console on launch day, you will be presented with several opportunities in the coming days and weeks! Remember that the days following the release of a new console will always be the hardest but the supply of consoles will definitely meet the demand in due time.