Skill Fruits are vital for team building in Palworld, offering a reliable method to enhance your Pal’s Active Skills and movesets. Find out the location of every Skill Fruit Tree in Palworld for easy farming.

Constructing an optimal team involves considering several crucial elements. These include ensuring adequate type coverage, selecting powerful Pals, and devising an effective moveset tailored to your team’s strengths and weaknesses.

While Pals do learn Active Skills naturally these don’t necessarily create optimal movesets. Be it starter Pals or end-game powerhouses, you’ll need to intervene and use Skill Fruits to get the most out of your Pals.

Article continues after ad

To do though you’ll need a reliable method of finding them in the first place. With that said, here are all of the Skill Fruit Tree locations in Palworld, plus exactly what Skill Fruits do and which are available.

Contents

Where to find Skill Fruit Trees in Palworld

Skill Fruit Trees can be found scattered across the Palpagos Islands with at least one appearing in each major biome. They stand out from regular trees thanks to their unique appearance with Skull Fruit Trees emitting a bluish glow.

Article continues after ad

To collect Skill Fruits from a Skill Fruit Tree all you need to do is walk up and pick them. Each tree will produce three Skill Fruits of varying rarity with trees in higher level areas more likely to produce higher rarity Skill Fruits.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a map of all Skill Fruit Tree locations in Palworld:

Pocketpair All Skill Fruit Tree locations in Palworld.

How to use Skill Fruits in Palworld

Similar to TMs in Pokemon, Skill Fruits can be used to teach a Pal a new Active Skill for them to use in battle. To do this all you need to do is open your inventory, locate the correct Skull Fruit, and use the Skill Fruit on a Pal in your active party.

Unlike TMs, any Skill Fruit can be used on any Pal. It does not need to match the Pals type or be a designated move that the Pal can learn. If you have a Skill Fruit at hand it can be given to any of the 111 Pals currently available in Palworld.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The only catch is that each Pal can only know three Active Skills at once. If you try to use a Skill Fruit on a Pal that already knows three Active Skills, you will need to pick one to be replaced.

Pocketpair Skill Fruits are used to teach Pals new Active Skills.

All Skill Fruits types in Palworld

These are all the Skill Fruits you can find in Palworld, including their rarity and the Power rating of each associated Active Skill:

Dark Skill Fruits

Active Skill Rarity Power Poison Blast 1 30 Shadow Burst 1 55 Spirit Flame 2 75 Nightmare Ball 3 100 Dark Laser 3 150

Dragon Skill Fruits

Active Skill Tier Power Dragon Cannon 1 30 Dragon Burst 1 55 Draconic Breath 2 70 Dragon Meteor 3 150

Electric Skill Fruits

Active Skill Tier Power Spark Blast 1 30 Shockwave 1 40 Electrric Ball 1 50 Plasma Tornado 2 65 Lock-on Laser 2 70 Lightning Streak 2 75 Tri-Lightning 3 90 Lightning Strike 3 120 Lightning Bolt 3 150

Fire Skill Fruits

Active Skill Tier Power Ignis Blast 1 30 Spirit Fire 1 40 Flare Arrow 2 55 Ignis Breath 2 70 Flare Storm 2 80 Ignis Rage 3 120 Fire Ball 3 150

Grass Skill Fruits

Active Skill Tier Power Wind Cutter 1 30 Seed Machine Gun 1 50 Seed Mine 2 65 Grass Tornado 2 80 Spine Vine 3 95 Solar Blast 3 150

Ground Skill Fruits

Active Skill Tier Power Sand Blast 1 40 Stone Blast 1 55 Stone Cannon 2 70 Sand Tornado 2 80 Rock Lance 3 150

Ice Skill Fruits

Active Skill Tier Power Frost Missile 1 30 Icicle Cutter 1 55 Iceberg 2 70 Cryst Breath 3 90 Blizzard Spike 3 130

Neutral Skill Fruits

Active Skill Tier Power Air Cannon 1 25 Power Shot 1 35 Power Bomb 2 70 Pal Blast 3 150 Implode 3 180

Water Skill Fruits

Active Skill Tier Power Hydro Jet 1 30 Aqua Gun 1 40 Bubble Blast 2 65 Acid Rain 2 80 Aqua Burst 3 100 Hydro Laser 3 150

That’s everything you need to know about Skill Fruit Tree locations in Palworld. For more Palworld content, check out our other guides below:

Palworld Fusion guide: Best Fusion breeding combos | Does Palworld have multiplayer or co-op modes? | How to get and farm High-Quality Pal Oil in Palworld | How to get & farm leather in Palworld | Best ways to level up fast in Palworld | How to get & farm honey in Palworld | Palworld Zoe & Grizzbolt guide | Palworld complete weapon list | Does Palworld have mod support? | Do Pals evolve in Palworld? | Are there Shinies in Palworld?

Article continues after ad