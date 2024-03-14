Gaming

All Skill Fruit Tree locations in Palworld

Kurt Perry
A Skill Fruit Tree in Palworld.

Skill Fruits are vital for team building in Palworld, offering a reliable method to enhance your Pal’s Active Skills and movesets. Find out the location of every Skill Fruit Tree in Palworld for easy farming.

Constructing an optimal team involves considering several crucial elements. These include ensuring adequate type coverage, selecting powerful Pals, and devising an effective moveset tailored to your team’s strengths and weaknesses.

While Pals do learn Active Skills naturally these don’t necessarily create optimal movesets. Be it starter Pals or end-game powerhouses, you’ll need to intervene and use Skill Fruits to get the most out of your Pals.

To do though you’ll need a reliable method of finding them in the first place. With that said, here are all of the Skill Fruit Tree locations in Palworld, plus exactly what Skill Fruits do and which are available.

Contents

Where to find Skill Fruit Trees in Palworld

Skill Fruit Trees can be found scattered across the Palpagos Islands with at least one appearing in each major biome. They stand out from regular trees thanks to their unique appearance with Skull Fruit Trees emitting a bluish glow.

To collect Skill Fruits from a Skill Fruit Tree all you need to do is walk up and pick them. Each tree will produce three Skill Fruits of varying rarity with trees in higher level areas more likely to produce higher rarity Skill Fruits.

Here’s a map of all Skill Fruit Tree locations in Palworld:

A map of the locations of all Skill Fruit Trees in Palworld.Pocketpair
All Skill Fruit Tree locations in Palworld.

How to use Skill Fruits in Palworld

Similar to TMs in Pokemon, Skill Fruits can be used to teach a Pal a new Active Skill for them to use in battle. To do this all you need to do is open your inventory, locate the correct Skull Fruit, and use the Skill Fruit on a Pal in your active party.

Unlike TMs, any Skill Fruit can be used on any Pal. It does not need to match the Pals type or be a designated move that the Pal can learn. If you have a Skill Fruit at hand it can be given to any of the 111 Pals currently available in Palworld.

The only catch is that each Pal can only know three Active Skills at once. If you try to use a Skill Fruit on a Pal that already knows three Active Skills, you will need to pick one to be replaced.

Using a Skill Fruit on a Pal to team it a new Active Skill in Palworld.Pocketpair
Skill Fruits are used to teach Pals new Active Skills.

All Skill Fruits types in Palworld

These are all the Skill Fruits you can find in Palworld, including their rarity and the Power rating of each associated Active Skill:

Dark Skill Fruits

Active SkillRarityPower
Poison Blast130
Shadow Burst155
Spirit Flame275
Nightmare Ball3100
Dark Laser3150

Dragon Skill Fruits

Active SkillTierPower
Dragon Cannon130
Dragon Burst155
Draconic Breath270
Dragon Meteor3150

Electric Skill Fruits

Active SkillTierPower
Spark Blast130
Shockwave140
Electrric Ball150
Plasma Tornado265
Lock-on Laser270
Lightning Streak275
Tri-Lightning390
Lightning Strike3120
Lightning Bolt3150

Fire Skill Fruits

Active SkillTierPower
Ignis Blast130
Spirit Fire140
Flare Arrow255
Ignis Breath270
Flare Storm280
Ignis Rage3120
Fire Ball3150

Grass Skill Fruits

Active SkillTierPower
Wind Cutter130
Seed Machine Gun150
Seed Mine265
Grass Tornado280
Spine Vine395
Solar Blast3150

Ground Skill Fruits

Active SkillTierPower
Sand Blast140
Stone Blast155
Stone Cannon270
Sand Tornado280
Rock Lance3150

Ice Skill Fruits

Active SkillTierPower
Frost Missile130
Icicle Cutter155
Iceberg270
Cryst Breath390
Blizzard Spike3130

Neutral Skill Fruits

Active SkillTierPower
Air Cannon125
Power Shot135
Power Bomb270
Pal Blast3150
Implode3180

Water Skill Fruits

Active SkillTierPower
Hydro Jet130
Aqua Gun140
Bubble Blast265
Acid Rain280
Aqua Burst3100
Hydro Laser3150

That’s everything you need to know about Skill Fruit Tree locations in Palworld. For more Palworld content, check out our other guides below:

Palworld Fusion guide: Best Fusion breeding combos | Does Palworld have multiplayer or co-op modes? | How to get and farm High-Quality Pal Oil in Palworld | How to get & farm leather in Palworld | Best ways to level up fast in Palworld | How to get & farm honey in Palworld | Palworld Zoe & Grizzbolt guide | Palworld complete weapon list | Does Palworld have mod support? | Do Pals evolve in Palworld? | Are there Shinies in Palworld?

Related Topics

About The Author

Kurt Perry

Kurt Perry is a British games writer who started at Dexerto in April 2023. He graduated from Staffordshire University in 2019 with a BA in Games Journalism and PR. Prior to joining Dexerto, Kurt contributed 900 articles for PC Invasion including over 350 guides. He's an all-rounder that is particularly knowledgeable about Call of Duty, Destiny, and Pokemon.