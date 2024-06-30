Palworld PvP Arena: Location & how to play

Do you want to put your Pals and combat skills to the test in Palworld’s PvP Arena? Find out everything you need to know about its location and how to play.

PvP Arena in Palworld was one of the major things teased before the Sakurajima update dropped. Now that it has finally arrived, players can take their best Pals and challenge other Tamers to a chaotic yet thrilling duel.

The best thing about PvP is that all your ammo and consumables used during the battle will be restored once the fight is over. Pals that get incapacitated will also be returned to their original state. So, there’s really no worrying about whether you’ll win or lose – just have fun!

If you’d like to jump into a PvP match, here’s everything you need to know about Palworld’s PvP Arena, including its location and how to play it.

Palworld PvP Arena location

Pocketpair / Palworld.gg The PvP Arena in Palworld can be found on a small island south of the Desert Biome.

You can access the Palworld PvP Arena by heading to a small island on the map, located south of the Dessicated Desert.

Due to the island’s location, you can’t go there on foot. You’ll want to have at least one of the best flying Pals that can take you there, preferably one with decent stamina.

Once you’ve reached the PvP Arena island, you can unlock the Fast Travel point so that you don’t have to spend time going back and forth the next time you want to duel someone.

Palworld PvP Arena explained: How to play

In Palworld PvP Arena, you can choose three Pals to fight alongside you, with one of them being your main Pal. As far as combat goes, you can mount your main Pal while the other two use their skills to attack the enemies.

You can also use your weapons here, just like regular combat. With the Sakurajima update adding new items, materials, and weapons, there’s plenty to choose from as long as you have the resources needed.

You’ll win the PvP arena match by knocking the enemy Pal Tamer or beating all three of their Pals. Since you don’t lose resources after the battle, the PvP arena is worth trying if you’re looking for something exciting other than hunting Pals and farming materials in Palworld.